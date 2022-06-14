Binnelanders brings us drama right from a medical clinic. This month Annelize will go through ups and downs with Conrad and Wessel. Conrad faces challenges at Chiron when he begins to have suspicions. How will everyone react to the Basson family? Can the clinic survive more secrets coming to the surface? Keep reading Binnelanders July teasers to find out more.

July 2022 spells drama for Binnerlanders when there is a mystery to uncover about Chiron. Dr Steven finds himself entangled in complicated webs with colleagues. Image: Facebook/BinnelandersTV

From missing medicine in the clinic to fighting amongst staff, Binnelanders will be jam-packed in July 2022. Conrad has to fight for anything that he wants to happen, but will he fight for others too? Annelize harbours a secret that may spell disaster for her relationships. Chiron makes a big decision.

Binnelanders July teasers 2022

Annelize and Wessel's connection gets stronger but is this good for Wessel, whose only focus is on helping Annelize? Conrad must deal with some dishonesty at Chiron, previously, the board was at odds, and now the Bassons make a comeback. How will a Chiron boardroom meeting affect the characters, especially Annelize?

A Chiron boardroom meeting will rock several characters' lives. Can anyone recover? Image: Facebook/BinnelandersTV

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 20 (4084)

Wessel is taken aback when Steve (played by Clint Brink) mentions Annelize. Everyone notices Karen confronting Liam. Annelize is in a bad mood despite Conrad's good news.

4 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 21 (4086)

Tertius must investigate some missing medication. Dr At Jonker asks Loius for a favour. The tension between Zee and Gaby is palpable. Danny carefully considers Lois's offer. Annelize wants to connect with Dr At, but he has other plans that may affect Conrad's future.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 22 (4086)

Annelize makes a big decision about an offer with Steve's encouragement. Wessel, on the other hand, is entertaining lots of visitors. Louis tries to establish peace while Naomi gives Tertius some food for thought with her news.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 23 (4087)

Annelize and Wessel's relationship gets stronger, but a random visit turns into chaos. Liam thinks about his future with Zee. Louis and Naomi are worried about Dr At and Delia. Tracy is worried about getting rejected. Meanwhile, Danny is preoccupied with planning a surprise for Louis.

7 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 24 (4088)

Karen comes to accept her situation. Rian returns, much to the delight of some women. Conrad feels excluded from a new family setting. Chanel thinks Danny and Zee work well together, while Delia's sharp tongue spares no one.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 25 (4089)

Steve makes desperate plans that make him anxious. Delia warns At that he is taking things to the extreme. Louis' family drama gets out of hand. Uys must control his adventurous side with Gaby while the mysterious buyer becomes known.

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 26 (4090)

Annelize tries to ensure that all her deals stay successful, while Dawid does not want to hide anything. Conrad is determined to find the truth, while Uys and Liam cannot stand to be with each other. Tertius get suspicious about the Sabotage while At realises something.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 27 (4091)

Annelize is heartbroken, while Delia makes an invitation to Conrad. Louis got a brilliant idea after the flood. Uys gets worried about Gaby's emotions after she visits Koos.

Dr At Jonker has an open conversation with Steve, making him expect an answer from Annelize and Conrad.

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 28 (4092)

Gaby voices her fears to Rian. Conrad believes Dr At is getting off the rails. Louis and Naomi are ready to leave their mark. Tracy encourages Uys to confront his problems. Delia receives a surprise visitor at Chiron.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 29 (4093)

Annelize discovers something that confirms her suspicions. Conrad thinks Dr At is using Delia to make a point. Karen tries her best to ease Uys' fears. Zee shares the test results with Gaby. Naomi and Louis lock heads. Tracy tries to confront Dr At, who does not let it happen.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 30 (4094)

Dr At starts to target Steve. Louis is annoyed with Naomi, which affects Zee and Danny. Rian tries to help Gaby have peace of mind. Conrad stands firm about Annetjie helping Dr At. Delia may be the key to getting answers from Dr At.

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 31 (4095)

Tracy makes Conrad consider fighting for others as well. Wessel is convinced he has the answer to Annelize's problems. Danny plays an awful prank on Zee. Annetjie asks Tracy to put in a good word for her while Conrad asks for the truth.

Zee mentions Koos to Tertius. A Chiron boardroom encounter leaves Annelize making a big decision.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 32 (4096)

Conrad has a new plan that involves Billy and Steve. Tertius warns Delia while Gaby worries about what the DNA test will say. Annelize has to face off against Conrad, Riam, and Steve, who are trying to change her mind. Uys makes big plans for the future.

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 33 (4097)

Gaby received the DNA test results. Prof Struwig is in the hospital. News about DrAt travels fast while Jeremy is asked to start an investigation. Conrad is concerned that Chiron is "dealing" surgeons, making his search for a locum difficult. Delia fails, which results in Tertius's arrival.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 34 (4098)

Conrad realises that Dr At is two steps ahead. Annetjie wants to warn the board about gossip, while Delia finds herself between a rock and a hard place. Zee is surprised by a patient. Uys goes to Tracy for support after a concentration goes array.

Annelize starts to overthink after news about Sharon Basson gets on her radar.

July's Binnelanders promises drama from Annelize as news about the Bassons lands on her doorstep. Image: Facebook/Binnelanders

Source: Facebook

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 35 (4099)

Conrad and Sharon have a fight. Zee refuses to budge about one patient. Gaby and Rian attract attention during an intense discussion. Steve shares that Gaby and Rian should look at the offer more carefully.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 36 (4100)

Conrad and Annelize try to find a new way to speak to Sharon. Uys tries to make Gaby feel better. Prof Struwig's test result get Zee and Liam's attention while Conrad discovers what Annelize has been hiding.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 37 (4101)

Gaby gets real with Karen. Conrad is worried about Annelize's safety. Uys shares his fears with Tracy. Zee is not ready to give up and asks Rian for some assistance.

27 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 38 (4102)

Conrad starts to get suspicious about Annelize. Uys must make a big decision. Tertius scolds Zee. Prof Struwig sends Liam to fetch Zee. Jacques shares information about the Bassons with Annelize

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 39 (4103)

Liam tells Zee about Prof Struwig. Tracy spontaneously invites the Bassons to dinner. Uys find a shoulder to cry on with Tracy. Steve and Conrad are not getting along. Gaby receives a message that makes her reconsider her relationship.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 40 (4104)

Zee is determined to stand her ground against Prof Struwig. Uys seriously considered Gaby's question. Julia finds out about Tertius's offer. Sharon is side-eyed by most, thanks to her behaviour. Tracy realises that she has been in the dark about recent events. Gaby is shocked by the truth. Conrad gets worried about what Chiron has been getting into.

What will happen to the cast members of Binnelanders in July?

Annelize has much to withstand this month between Conrad's questions and maintaining a connection with Wessel. Zee has some learning curves at the hospital. Will she be able to cope with a demanding patient? Gaby will have to be strong about trusting Uys. Be sure to watch Binnelanders on kykNET, on weekdays at 19:30. And weekly repeats on Saturdays at 9:30, Binnelanders is also available online on Showmax.

Annelize

Annelize is not being completely honest with everyone. Can she keep her secrets covered? The Basson family haunts Annelize's thoughts as she tries to keep calm about their presence. With Conrad and Liam in her corner, can Annelize do enough to keep both happy while maintaining her secret?

Annelize on 'Binnelanders' will have to deal with a Chiron decision that forces her hand. Conrad tries to derail Annelize. Image: Facebook/BinnelandersTV

Source: Facebook

Gaby

Gaby's world will be rocked this July. How much can Gaby stand before she reaches a breaking point? A DNA test will make things difficult for Gaby. Her relationship will face some challenges when she receives an unwanted text. Can Uys and Gaby survive when she finds out the truth?

'Binnelanders' will have trouble in paradise for Gaby and Uys as one faces some doubt. Can the two work together, or will they fall apart?. Image Facebook/Binnerlanders

Source: Facebook

