Who is Mncedisi Shabangu? Age, family, career, awards and nominations, net worth

Tributes have come in from different quarters since the announcement that Mncedisi Shabangu died after suffering from a brief illness. Many South African actors and movie watchers have continued to share their grief over his death while professing their respect for the man some claim was an inspiration on their acting sojourn.

Mncedisi Shabangu was a renowned actor and director until his death. Photo: @sipho.seroto

Source: UGC

Mncedisi Shabangu was an actor, screenwriter, and director at the time of his death; he has been credited with a couple of movie acting and directorial roles, some of which have earned him several awards. He burst into the South African entertainment industry in the early 90s and maintained his status as one of the finest actors with his ability to play diverse roles, whether on stage to a live audience or in front of the camera for television.

Mncedisi Shabangu profiles

Full name Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu Nickname Popularly referred to as "Khulekani" from the Rhythm City television series Gender Male Date of birth 3rd November 1969 Date of death 24th July 2022 Age 52 as of the time of death Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth KwaMashu, Durban, Natal (now KwaZulu-Natal), South Africa Current residence Lived in KaNyamazane township, Bombela, Mpumalanga, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Shoe size 7 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sibling Mthokozisi Shabangu (brother) Marital status Married School Khaliphani Senior Secondary High School College/University Royal National Theatre Studio and The Market Theatre Laboratory Profession screenwriter, actor and movie director

Background information

Mncedisi was born on 3rd November 1969 in KwaMashu, Durban, Natal, a region now known as KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Mncedisi Shabangu's age of death was 52 when he passed away on 24th July 2022.

Nothing is known of his parents or their profession. Still, it is confirmed that the family relocated from the then KwaMashu, Durban Natal, as a matter of compulsion based on the South African government's Group Areas Act. They moved to KaNyamazane township, Bombela, Mpumalanga, which remained his home until his death.

Mncedisi reportedly attended Khaliphani Senior Secondary High School in KaNyamazane, South Africa. He also learned acting by attending The Market Theatre Laboratory in 1995 and later Royal National Theatre Studio in London, England.

Shabangu performing on set. Photo: @artbyzivanaimatangi

Source: UGC

Mncedisi Shabangu's career

Mncedisi's talent for acting became glaring when he was young. Then, at some point, Gibson Kente, a late South African producer and playwright, inspired him to love acting on television and featuring in stage plays.

He became renowned for being part of the stage actors for the Sizwe Banzi is Dead European tour. His debut on television was in 1992 when he featured in a movie titled Secret Agenda. After that, he became popular for his role as Khulesani Ngobese in the South African television series Rhythm City.

Over the years, Shabangu has played various roles in the movie industry as an actor, screenwriter, and director. Some of Mncedisi Shabangu's movies and TV shows associations include:

The Lab

Ingozi

Bongani

Vuka Mashele

The Head and the Load

The Other Woman

Heartlines

The Barbershop

Best Wedding Ever

Number Number

The Kingdom

Ways of Dying

Rhythm City

Wangesheya Wangesheya

Call Us Crazy

Mncedisi Shabangu's awards and nominations

The writer and actor is known for his impeccable acting talent and has been nominated for and won several awards since his time in the South African movie Industry. Some of Shabangu's awards are the following:

SAFTA Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actor (2020)

Naledi Award for the best supporting actor-The suitcase (2018)

Standard bank young artist award for drama (2004)

FNB Vita for best director-Vuka Machel (2003)

Fleur Du Cap for best actor-Tshepang (2003)

FNB Vita for best supporting actor-Call us crazy (2000)

Mncedisi Shabangu's cause of death

Shabangu displaying his acting skills before his death. Photo: @olliesmom_mel

Source: UGC

On the morning of 24th July 2022, online news suggested that the man who played Skhumbuzo in The Lab had passed away. A few hours later, the news was confirmed by a close member of Mncedisi Shabangu's family.

According to a statement credited to his brother, Mthokozisi:

He (Mncedisi Shabangu) just complained about chest pains. It was a short notice sickness…he was rushed to the clinic, and on arrival he was certified dead.

A spokesperson for the family released a statement to the general public that reads thus:

Dear all, it is with great sadness that the Shabangu family informs you of the sudden passing of Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu. He passed on in the early hours of this morning. The family appreciates all messages of condolence and requests privacy at this difficult time. Memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Social media presence

Despite his fame in the South African entertainment industry, there is no verifiable Mncedisi Shabangu's Instagram account; the same goes for Twitter and Facebook. Nevertheless, he has suddenly begun to appear in social media posts since his death was confirmed as the public give their condolences to the Shabangus.

Mncedisi Shabangu is known to keep most of his private life away from the curious gaze of the public and the media. However, he is said to have been married, as he mentioned his wife and children during an acceptance speech for an award he won some years ago.

