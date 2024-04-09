Comedy fans were disappointed by Eddie Griffin's performance at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, with many criticising his set as unrelatable and flat

Social media users expressed their dismay, noting that local acts outshined the American comedian

Griffin's reliance on his American material and lack of adaptation to the local audience were cited as reasons for the show's alleged flop

South African comedy lovers were counting down the days until legendary American comedian Eddie Grffin's Mzansi show. The star was the headlining act at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival which took place at the Sandton Convention Center.

American comedian Eddie Griffin’s show was allegedly a flop. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic and Frank Hoensch

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Griffin's show allegedly flopped

South Africans have taken to social media to air their views on the internationally acclaimed star's show.

Podcast & Chill host Sol Phenduka headed to his X page to ask his followers about the show. Many shared negative responses and said Griffin did not meet their expectation. The post read:

"Was Eddie Griffin that bad? #LaughAfrica"

Mzansi not happy with Eddie Griffin's performance

Social media users did not mince their words after attending the show. Some fans said the jokes were flat and unrelatable. Others noted that the local acts did so much better than the American comedian.

@KeyshaBlaq said:

"Such a disappointment! He drank-sang for us and was busy pouring drinks on the floor for his dead friends and showing us clips off the internet of the president falling and some guys fighting ..people were walking out."

@AstroKay commented:

"I have seen USA comedians struggle with relatability when they come to Africa. Their set is good, for a certain audience, but bombs here because we don’t know/care what they’re talking about. That Is why Trevor has managed to do so well, he adapts his material for that audience."

@AmuMabasa2 added:

"I was there as well... Eish Sol... It was his American Set... Some jokes just couldn't land... He should have been in SA since Last Friday to do his research..."

@OnceSang added:

"Eddie Griffin at #LaughAfrica was not make sure tonight such a letdown! The lineup before him was fire though "

@nirvananokwe said:

"Eddie Griffin was so heartbreakingly bad I did not feel good after his set."

Rasta strikes at Roast of Minnie Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini was the woman of the moment at the latest Comedy Central roast. The TV personality attended the Roast of Minnie Dlamini, where she would have her turn on the hot seat.

Before, Minnie Dlamini, Somizi Mhlongo also had his roast broadcast on various platforms. Things took a turn at the latest Comedy Central roast when Rasta came on stage to present Minnie Dlamini with a gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News