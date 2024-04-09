Lady Du reacted in shock after watching Rema trash J. Cole's Dreamville Festival over their poor sound quality

The Nigerian superstar called the festival out for messing with the sound during his performance

Lady Du and fellow South Africans were stunned by Rema's incident, saying the Dreamville festival did him dirty

Lady Du weighed in after watching Rema's performance at the Dreamville Festival. Images: ladydu_sa, heisrema

Lady Du commented on a video of Rema's performance at the Dreamville Festival. The Calm Down hitmaker accused the festival of sabotaging him during his performance, and Mzansi couldn't agree more.

Lady Du reacts to Rema's Dreamville Fest performance

Our girl, Lady Du, was not pleased after seeing how Rema was treated at the Dreamville Festival on 7 April 2024.

The Tjina hitmaker expressed shock while watching Rema call out the festival organisers and sound crew for sabotaging his performance.

Rema revealed that the crew was messing with the sound during his and other African artists' sets, but it was pristine during local acts' performances.

Lady Du shared a clip from the performance and pointed out how, during his rant, Rema was clear and audible, only for his music to be faint and distorted when he finally tried to perform:

"The most painful thing I’ve seen all year. The fact that the mic was fine when he spoke, and they turned it down right after. When will these games stop?"

Mzansi reacts to Rema's Dreamville performance

Netizens called the Dreamville Festival out for sabotaging Rema's performance:

Dope_Ethio said:

"I felt so bad, he really tried, and they were messing him up so bad."

THEWESTRANDBOY_ was stunned:

"Nah, they did him so filthy."

melodymiyavibe wrote:

"I just don’t understand why he continued the performance."

officialmshini posted:

"I'm surprised he continued. I would've bounced without thinking twice."

a_theebabe asked:

"Why did they even put him on the lineup?"

deusa.antonio was stunned:

"Yoh, this can’t be real!"

Lady Du shows love to Niniola

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News shared how the Amapiano singer sang Niniola's praises for helping her.

Lady Du revealed that the Nigerian singer is the reason her music broke into the Nigerian market.

