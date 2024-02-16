Lady Du has thanked Nigerian singer Niniola for helping her penetrate the Nigerian market with her Amapiano music

The Tjina hitmaker said her music is being played in Nigeria because of Niniola and said she gives her flowers

The Amapiano singer is looking to enter the global market with her growing list of international collaborations

Lady Du always knows who to give her flowers to. This time, Nigerian singer Niniola was the one to receive those flowers because of the impact she had on Lady Du's career.

Lady Du hailed Niniola for her help in getting her music out there. Image: @ladydu_sa, @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Lady Du lauds Niniola

Taking to Instagram, Lady Du has thanked the Nigerian superstar for helping her enter the Nigerian market with her Amapiano music. The Tjina hitmaker acknowledged Niniola's willingness to embrace Amapiano, saying she has been doing so for a long time.

Today, Lady Du's music is being played in Nigeria because of Niniola, who said she gives her flowers.

"Niniola jumped on Amapiano a very long time ago. She introduced me to the Nigerian market. I am giving her flowers. All my songs are playlisted in Nigeria because of her. Please help me thank her,"

Sisters for life, says Niniola

Responding to Lady Du's sweet post and the alluring video she posted of her, Niniola said they are sisters for life.

"Sisters 4 Life. We MADE ONE."

Lady Du looking to make an international presence

The Amapiano singer is looking to enter the global market with her growing list of international collaborations.

She boasted about her collabs with stars such as Davido and Tripsy.

The star who expanded her business empire with WAWA Water shared that she is not in the industry to fight for hits but actually to build a legacy for her own family. Lady Du shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Internationally I have music videos with Niniola and Davido, including work with Tripsy. Additionally, I've released a song featuring Yemi Alade and Reekado Banks, as well as collaborations with Victoria Kimani, D Black, and more projects in the pipeline."

Lady Du said she is not about the competitive life, but instead wants to grow her legacy.

"I've been diligently building a comprehensive catalogue for my brand, and the list is extensive. I’m not fighting for hits, but I’m here building brick by brick to create a legacy for those coming after me in my own family and those I inspire ❤️❤️❤️It’s Wild ❤️ GOD is opening doors I never knew I’d reach."

Lady Du receives support for salon

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Du's Wawa La Beauty salon received immense support from people.

Mr JazziQ also popped by the salon for a manicure, and Lady Du thanked the musician for his support.

