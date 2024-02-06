Legendary American comedian Eddie Griffin is set to headline the highly-anticipated Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Mzansi in April 2024

Legendary American comedian Eddie Griffin is set to make his way to Mzansi to headline the highly-anticipated Laugh Africa Comedy Festival scheduled for April.

Eddie Griffin is set to headline the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Joburg. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Eddie Griffin coming to South Africa

South African comedy lovers are in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat as the internationally acclaimed star Eddie Griffing is confirmed as the headliner of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival pencilled for 5 to 7 April 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

According to details shared with Briefly News, the event promises to cater for people from all walks of life as it will include more than 50 comedians across three diverse genres - English, Vernacular, and Afrikaans.

Acts to look out for at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival include fan favourites like Tumi Morake, Alfred Adriaan, Mashabela, Chris Mapane and many more. And for the first time in South Africa, social media comedy sensations will join the traditional stand-up acts, adding a modern twist to the comedic lineup.

Eddie Griffin to host a comedy roast of a local celebrity

Fans can also look forward to having a popular local star being roasted. Although more details about who will be roasted are yet to be disclosed, people already know that it is going to be a fire show.

Those who cannot make it to Johannesburg to attend the show can also enjoy the events on the streaming giant Showmax.

