A man who could not afford the registration fee at Wits shared how his life changed forever on Twitter

The guy said with just R20 in his pocket he left his home to hustle and was luckily awarded a bursary to study at the University of Limpopo by the end of the day

His Twitter thread brought tears to Mzansi people, and they were touched by his heartwarming story

A man penned on social media that a bursary from the University of Limpopo was his lucky break. Image: @MorolongZA and @CapricornFM

Source: Twitter

A man with the handle @MorolongZA on Twitter posted about his luckiest moment that happened in 2004 and changed the course of his life.

He said an employee at the Municipality of Polokwane helped him secure a bursary to study at the University of Limpopo.

The guy expressed in a long Twitter thread that at the time he wanted to attend the University of the Witwatersrand but due to a lack of finances he had to make other plans.

"So I asked my mother for R20 return taxi fare to go hustle in Polokwane with a brown envelope, the plan was to just walk into every government building and ask for help."

His fortune quickly changed when he met the Good Samaritan who looked at his matric results and called the relevant person at the University of Limpopo.

"He makes a call and then says: 'I've just called the University of Limpopo, with your results, you'll get 1-year bursary that covers registration, tuition and campus accommodation. I need you to go to Turfloop right now!'. I look at him with confusion and desperation. I have R10 left."

See the full Twitter thread about how the lucky gut got a bursary to study at the University of Limpopo

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming story of the Twitter user from Limpopo

@nomsasane stated:

"I’m crying, what a beautiful story of kindness."

@Awisto posted:

"Got goosebumps reading this and my eyes were sweating."

@MorolongZA said:

"Not me tearing up while reading this. What an incredible story."

@Mikatek93741472 commented:

"I love your courage of jumping the queues."

@khangelwam1 shared:

"I am in tears, I am a beneficiary of this kind of kindness. Thinking where would I be had someone, a stranger not gone an extra mile for me."

@GetABookAndRead wrote:

"Wow man, this is truly amazing. God connected you with the right people, especially Mr Mojapelo. With just R 20 your dream was made possible."

@Bongs_Mahlangu tweeted"

"One thing about God. He'll carry you through."

@KingRaphs3rd stated:

"Moral of the story, skip queues if you can."

