Trevor Noah has taken to social media to share his thoughts on hosting the Grammys for the second time in a row

The South African comedian rubbed shoulders with some of the best musicians in the world on Sunday night

The former The Daily Show host thanked everyone for tuning in and also congratulated all the superstars who walked away with a Grammy on the night

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Trevor Noah has taken to his timeline to open up about hosting the Grammys for the second time in a row. The South African comedian got to run shoulders with world music heavyweights at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, 5 February in Los Angeles, US.

Trevor Noah opened up about hosting the Grammys for the second time in a row. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former The Daily Show host shared his thoughts on hosting for the second year in a row. He thanked those who attended the ceremony and the viewers who watched the show live from the comfort of their homes.

ZAlebs reports that Trevor shared that his mind was still trying to process everything that happened. He also congratulated all the winners on music's biggest night and thanked musicians for sharing their gifts with the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi congratulates Trevor Noah for successfully hosting the Grammys

Mzansi celebs and fans took to Trevor's comment section on the picture and video-sharing app and applauded him for making history and continuing to raise the South African flag high.

londie_london_official said:

"You are doing amazing, Sana."

boity commented:

"You keep raising the bar!!!."

celestentuli wrote:

"Congratulations on constantly winning and making history!!"

lenawaithe said:

"You BODIED that!!! You’re one of the greats, my friend. And @jasonbolden got you RIGHT!!!"

iampreshs_ commented:

"Every time I watch Trevor’s videos or see him on TV I’m just always mind blown. God is so good. From South Africa to the World! You're doing such an incredible job Trevor, and you really inspire us here at home."

thobi_mac wrote:

"Proud of you and the fact that you're South African makes it extra special. You are special."

a_l_shahzara added:

"Well done Trevor. South Africa is proud of you!"

Trevor Noah meets Busta Rhymes, raps rapper's Party Is Goin' On Over Here

In related news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah is a huge fan of Busta Rhymes. The Grammy host bust a rhyme when he bumped into the legendary US rapper at the Grammys.

In a trending video, the South African comedian and Busta showed each other mad love when they met at the prestigious ceremony. Trevor rapped Busta Rhymes' classic hit, Party Is Goin' On Over Here word for word leaving the rapper speechless.

The clip of the moment for life was also posted on Twitter by The Source Magazine. The publication captioned its post:

"Trevor Noah knew eVERY lyric to Busta Rhymes’ 'Party Is Goin’ On Over Here'."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News