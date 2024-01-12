Neo Rapetsoa, known for her role as Dikeledi in Generations: The Legacy , shared insights into her acting career

She revealed that acting has always been her calling due to her family's background in entertainment

Neo also discussed the challenges of facing constant rejections in the industry

Popular South African actress Neo Rapetsoa recently got candid about some of the challenges that she has faced in the industry. The talented star also opened up about her future plans.

Former ‘Generations: The Legacy’ actress Neo Rapetsoa opened up about her career. Image: @neorapetsoa

Source: Instagram

Neo Rapetsoa on why she chose acting

Neo Rapetsoa gained recognition for her role as Dikeledi, also known as Didi, in Generations: The Legacy. While many may know her from this popular show, few are aware of the reasons behind her choice to pursue acting.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the actress said acting has always been her career of choice because of her family's background in the entertainment industry.

"I was born in a family of performers so I guess it has always been in my blood to go into the acting industry. I was raised in theatre, I have always wanted to do it, and there was never a plan B for me.

"My journey in the entertainment industry began through YouTube and social media and that opened a lot of doors and was signed to an agency and secured a few roles."

Neo Rapetsoa gets candid about facing rejections

Acting has come with its challenges for Neo Rapetsoa. The star told Briefly News that one of the most challenging aspects of her career has been rejections. She discussed how actors give their all when they audition, but sometimes fail to secure the roles. She added:

"The most challenging aspect of my career is being okay with rejection because there is constant rejection that you take in when you are an actor."

Neo Rapetsoa open up about her goals and plans

The former Generations: The Legacy star has a bright future ahead. She admitted that she wanted to be more than just an actress. Neo told Briefly News that she has plans to get into producing and directing.

"My goal as an actress is definitely to become more than just that. I think outside of acting I would like to become a powerhouse by being a writer, producer and director, possibly even having my own production house."

Neo talks about focusing on her individuality as an artist

Coming from a family of artists means Neo Rapetsoa will always be linked to her family, but the star is focusing on paving her path. She said that she does not want to rely on her family for her success.

"As much as my family has created a pathway for me to step into, I look at my family's legacy and performance as somewhere that I can go to for guidance, not a crutch to depend and lean on."

Buhle Samuels reprises her role on SABC 2’s Muvhango as Matshidiso

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Buhle Samuels has returned to her role as Matshidiso on SABC 2's Muvhango.

Buhle Samuels is one of the new and old faces who have reprised their roles on the iconic TV show Muvhango. She portrays the role of a voluptuous woman who is also known to viewers as a seductress. A new face to work closely with Matshidiso is a character named Manditi, played by talented actor Tsepo Howza Mosese.

Source: Briefly News