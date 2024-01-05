Inno Matijane has spoken out against the gatekeeping in the DJ industry in response to a salty troll

The media personality said there is a big enough pie for everyone to get a taste of the industry

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Inno Matijane got candid on how she thinks her sexuality is holding her back in terms of landing her big break

Inno Matijane has defended the new wave of DJs joining the entertainment space.

Inno calls out the gatekeepers

In response to a salty troll who found amusement in Inno advertising her business as a DJ, she mentioned how people love to gatekeep. Inno was asking people to book her for events when a troll said everybody is now choosing to be a DJ.

The media personality stated that there is a big pie for everyone to have a taste of the industry. In addition to that, she also emphasized the importance of allowing others to pursue their goals without making them feel guilty for earning a living.

“Aren't you glad people are trying to do something with their lives? The pie is big for everyone. Everyone wanted to be a doctor at one point; it's life. It's not deep, let's move on from this narrative of discouraging people to do what they want.

Inno then came through with a message and asked people to let young people be themselves.

Inno on the challenges he has faced as a DJ

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Inno Matijane openly discussed her belief that her sexuality is hindering her chances of securing a significant opportunity in her career.

"I feel like navigating the music industry for me has been very challenging. I’ve made Amapiano hits that people enjoy, but I’m not getting the same breakout as those who would do the same as I do, and I always blame it on my sexuality. I always feel like if I was a straight male, for the number of hits I’ve released and have trended, I would’ve had big collaborations right now like we see it happen with Piano, so it makes me feel not good enough.

"I find that people tend to be less accepting of me as a DJ. I’m not taken seriously, and it’s always linked back to my sexuality sometimes."

Inno speaks on debut Amapiano hit song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Matijane teased fans with a snippet of her upcoming amapiano hit, Gogo Skhotheni, named after the controversial sangoma and DJ.

Matijane shared a video on Instagram, generating excitement among fans who praised the song.

