Inno Matijane teased fans with a snippet of her upcoming amapiano hit, Gogo Skhotheni , named after the controversial sangoma and DJ

Matijane shared a video on Instagram, generating excitement among fans who praised the song

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Inno revealed that the song is inspired by Gogo Skhotheni's positive energy, healing abilities, and impact on couples facing relationship challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Reality television star and DJ Inno Matijane had the streets going crazy when she shared a snippet of his upcoming amapiano hit titled Gogo Skhotheni.

Inno Matijane explains why she named her upcoming song after Gogo Skhotheni. Image: @innomatijane and @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Inno Matijane samples upcoming song

The Way Ngingakhona star Inno Matijane is about to drop the ultimate December song and fans are ready for it. The star recently shared a glimpse of the song on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

People have been begging her to drop the hit named after the controversial sangoma and now DJ, Gogo Skhotheni. Taking to his Instagram page, Inno shared a video and asked fans for their honest opinions and looking at the responses on her timeline, people already love it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Inno Matijane explains the motivation behind Gogo Skhotheni

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the star said she has always been drawn to Gogo Skhotheni's energy even though she hasn't met her personally.

"I chose Gogo Skhotheni because though I haven’t met her, I always felt drawn to her energy. She radiates positivity, beauty and success so effortlessly. I also love her healing abilities and changing people’s lives through her gifts.

"I think there’s beauty in being able to heal people in ways that they didn’t imagine they’ll be healed because as people most of us are not in tune with our culture. So I chose her because of how she impacts people's lives."

Inno also explained how the name Gogo Skhotheni captures the essence of the song. She said the song talks about a lady going through relationship problems and asking Gogo Skhotheni to help restore her affair.

"I’ve seen in one of her interviews speaking about how she helps couples that struggle with one another or going through challenges whether it’s intimacy, disagreement or long distance.

"In the song, I am talking about a lover who is now distant and doesn’t like being home, and at this point, I am asking Gogo to assist me in saving my relationship, like she’s known for assigning couples."

Musa Keys drops new EP Izinyembezi from upcoming album

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano singing sensation Musa Keys has broken his melodic silence following a year of not releasing music. He has dropped a single to tease an upcoming album.

The singer explained his new Becoming Him album with an Instagram video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News