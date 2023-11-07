Club host and social media influencer Inno Morolong opens up about her relationship with Producer Prince Kaybee

In a now-deleted video post, Inno was heard unpacking how close she used to be with the DJ and how she would hook him up with her friends

Prince Kaybee hasn't responded to the claims made by the socialite about his relationship with her

Inno Morolong said she used to hook Prince Kaybee up with her friends. Image: @innomorolong, @princekaybee

Haibo, Inno Morolong spills the beans about her relationship with controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee.

Just days later, she was accused of being a slay queen for ANC officials after being seen with Ministers Bheki Cele and Zizi Kodwa, Inno Morolong found herself making headlines recently after a screenshot of her Instagram story was shared in a now-deleted post by the gossip page Maphepha Ndaba.

According to The South African, Inno Morolong was heard saying that she and Prince were super close and that she would do anything for him, like when he would wanna hook up and chill, she would hook him up with some of her friends.

Prince Kaybee hasn't said anything regarding the claims which were made by the controversial influencer. However, this is not the first time these two made headlines.

They once topped the trending list after an audio of a convo between Inno and Kaybee was leaked, and in the audio, the DJ was heard denying the allegations against him that Cyan Boujee made.

Inno Morolong accused of being a pimp

The Diamond and Dolls reality star came under fire in 2022 for inviting broke and beautiful girls on her Instagram stories to party with her for the festive season. She added that they should respond to the invite with pictures, which she would choose the qualifying candidates.

She rubbished the claims to Daily Sun, saying the post was old and was from her days when she was a full-time host and needed a pool of champagne girls for nightclubs.

Inno denies posting pictures of Tebogo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane said she didn't give Inno permission to share the steamy pics and called for the police to arrest the controversial club host.

Inno rubbished Tebogo's claims, adding that she did not take the video and reiterated that Tebogo looked high and free in the clip filmed in her room.

