Sonia Mbele took to social media to address allegations of a physical altercation over a man, stating that she was attacked by a couple

She described feeling traumatized and humiliated, asserting that she and her producer friends left the situation peacefully but were still mistreated by the couple

South African fans expressed sympathy for Sonia, urging her to focus on her life and disregarding the actions of Uyanda and her man

Sonia Mbele has taken to social media to give her side of the story after making the headlines for allegedly fighting over a married man.

Sonia Mbele has set the record straight.

Source: Instagram

Sonia Mbele says she was attacked

Social media has been buzzing after the news that Blood & Water star Sonia Mbele was involved in a fistfight over a man. The reports circulating online reviewed that the star fought with a Johannesburg socialite named Uyanda Mazibuko over a man named Zama Tshabalala.

Reacting to the accusations in an Instagram post shared by the popular gossip page Maphepha Ndaba, the veteran actress claimed that she was attacked by the couple when she entered Saint Club in Joburg.

According to the report, Sonia was humiliated in front of her friends and colleagues by this couple. She was allegedly chased from the table where she was supposed to sit and Uyanda's man yanked her wig as she was leaving. She commented:

"I'm completely traumatised and shocked by such evil. My producer friend friends and I walked away peacefully but that was not enough. Being bullied at a restaurant was not cool."

Sonia Mbele's fans sympathise with her

South Africans headed to the social media streets to rally behind their favourite actress. Many told her to ignore the said Uyanda and focus on her life.

@nkwenkwezi_mafeking said:

"Lol as for dangerous couple ! The drama is too much in Mzansi ‍♀️"

@pelokgatlane added:

"Iyooh people are delulu. Sorry Sonia ❤️"

@kholofelo_mas1 commented:

"Uyanda and her Husband divorced and mogirl is going through it, everyday that girl is drinking, now she’s dating a dangerous man? Yooh hai "

@andiswam74 commented:

"Owww Sonia,sorry hle eyy dangerous couple "

Actress Sonia Mbele talks about her health issues

Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele is said to be facing a serious medical condition. The actress allegedly revealed that she has an autoimmune disease that was discovered a few months ago and has altered her lifestyle. Sonia reportedly says she is working on improving her health and looking at the brighter side.

According to ZiMoja, Sonia Mbele disclosed that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease. This disease is allegedly said to have been the reason behind Sonia missing her recent court appearances.

