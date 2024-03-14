Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza celebrated their third wedding anniversary

The former The Wife actor and Lesego Khoza are university sweethearts who got married after eight years of dating

The beautiful bride posted throwback pictures taken from their special day, and Bonko relayed sweet words to her

Love is in the air at the Khoza household. The talented actor and voice-over artist Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza celebrated an epic milestone in their marriage.

Actor Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a throwback picture. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Lesego Khoza shows love to her husband

Doting wife Lesego Khoza celebrated her third wedding anniversary with former The Wife star Lesego Khoza.

Sharing two throwback wedding pictures, Lesego said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy Anniversary Nana @bonkokhoza." Bonko responded by saying, "Happy Anniversary love of my life. I love you so much."

Bonko and Lesego become parents to baby girl

The actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza met almost 11 years ago at an art school they both attended. They started dating, and eight years later, they got married.

In 2023, after marking two years of their marriage, they got pregnant with their first baby.

Bonko gets real about parenthood

In an interview with YouTubers The Makhs, Bonko Khoza shared how parenthood made him see a different side to his wife Lesego.

"Naturally, there's that added element in the home. What we knew as our dynamic has changed, and adjusting to it is tricky. Having a newborn, you live in three-hour gaps that she sleeps in, in the 24 hours. It's evident, the lack of sleep, the business, helping each other, relieving each other. At the foundation of it, we still got it. I'm learning more about Lesego and how amazing of a mother she is, she's an amazing mom."

Bonko almost drowns while shooting content

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonko Khoza and his wife went on a vacation, and they shared their adventures on Instagram.

The couple seems to have enjoyed more of the outdoors as in one of the posts, they were basking under the sun in the pool.

The Wife actor Bonko Khoza, however, nearly drowned in the pool but kept it together in one funny video clip.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News