The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu has finally talked about the assault charges against him

The actor was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, opened a case against him

Speaking on the matter that caught fire on social media, Ndlovu mentioned that all of this is draining for him

Actor Sipho Ndlovu spoke on his assault charges. Image: @spholaricky

Source: Instagram

The matter between South African actor Sipho Ndlovu and his girlfriend Thandeka Mhlanga continues as it keeps on developing.

The Wife actor Sipho speaks on his assault charges

The Isitha actor Sipho Ndlovu made headlines after he shared some details about finally working on his music career, but this time, he wasn't the hot topic for a good reason.

The star, who was arrested shortly after his girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, was granted R1 000 bail, has decided to comment on the issue of his assault charges.

According to TshisaLIVE, Sipho Ndlovu was arrested by the Douglasdale Police on Friday. He spent the whole weekend behind bars after his ex-lover opened a countercharge against him.

Speaking to the publication, Sipho said he did not want to comment on the matter and asked the media to refer to his police case.

He said:

"All these things, from the lies to the calls, it's all draining. I'm trying to work, I'm at work now and I need to read my script."

Earlier on, Briefly News also reported this story when it broke on the internet where Ndlovu's former girlfriend Thandeka went to the media and shared that she was physically assaulted by the star after she allegedly caught him red-handed cheating on her with another woman in his Fourways home.

