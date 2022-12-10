Kruger National Park ranger Checkers Mashego who went missing two years ago have reacted to reports that the remains found were not his

According to reports, the remains that were found close to where Mashego was last seen belong to an unidentified woman

His daughter said their lives had not been the same since her father disappeared without a trace

Missing Kruger National Park ranger Checkers Mashego's whereabouts remain a mystery after a recent report indicated that the remains found where he was last seen belong to a woman.

Checkers Mashego's daughter Precious has spoken out about her father's whereabouts. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

DNA tests on the human remains found a month after his disappearance indicated that they belonged to aN unidentified woman.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE that the police would carry on with the investigations.

"A month after his disappearance, human remains — including part of a skull — were found at the Kruger National Park, as well as other items suspected to be those used by Mashego. However, it could not be confirmed that the remains were his and the DNA results form part of the investigation, which has not yet been concluded."

Speaking to the publication, Mashego's daughter, Precious said it would be better for the family if they knew what happened to her father. She added that their lives have not been the same since his disappearance as Checkers Mashego was their breadwinner. She said:

"The years are going by but we don’t know what happened to him. It would be better if we knew so we can deal with whatever it is. Now we are always hoping and there’s no news of him being found. It’s too much — life is moving, but ours has stopped. The Kruger gave us food parcels in December and January 2021 and the police last updated us last year."

