A mother of two shone when she celebrated obtaining a PhD despite the fact that she is over 40

The woman’s daughter posted her on her TikTok account, and netizens celebrated her

Her achievement encouraged other TikTokkers to continue pursuing their dreams

South African women were inspired by a mother who got her PhD despite having two children. Image: @huli.nev

A venda mother of two did not give up on her dream of bagging a PhD, and she chased it relentlessly. She finally succeeded when she recently got her PhD, a feat that her daughter celebrated. She is proof that it doesn’t matter how old you are. Dreams can always be achieved.

Woman celebrates mother bagging PhD in TikTok video

@huli.nev posted a TikTok video of her mother fetching her PhD. The proud woman walks up the stage in one clip and turns up with her family in another. They have even started calling her Dr Mom fondly to celebrate her bagging a PhD despite her age. Watch the video here:

South Africans clap for the woman and her PhD

Netizens in the comment section threw their flowers at her mother, who obtained a PhD and wished their moms were alive as well.

Zwazwa Dlamini said:

“My mom changed from Mrs to Miss to Dr. Congratulations to your mom.”

Phemelooo wrote:

“You better refer to her as Dr Mom.”

The poster replied:

“Listen, my little brother has already started with that and it sounds so surreal.”

Sewie Sunflower was charmed.

“This is so beautiful. My mother passed on before she could change her title. I could not wait to call her Dr mom.”

Believer Diva gushed:

“Thank you, Mommy. One day, I want to be just like you.”

Thabithainnocentc was happy.

“Elevating from one level to the next.”

Mokgatle celebrated her.

“I’m happy to witness those moments with the PhDs, especially the youngest Drs.”

Shamainedimpho3 was inspired.

“Definitely going to be this type of mom.”

Kgaugelo Sithole was in awe.

“I cannot stop looking at this video, ever since last night. This is beautiful and encouraging. Congratulations.”

hloniCharmaine clapped hand.

“The bar has been set high.”

Kwenza-Okuhle added:

“Mama’s walk is so assuring. It’s like she’s saying that this is the new history book for her family.”

