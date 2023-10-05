An artist from Cape Town was celebrated for designing the new R2 coin

Themba Mkhangeli's picture went viral on social media, and it showed him holding his coin

Netizens were happy for him and hoped that the government would pay him for his work

South Africans are proud of the Cape Town-based artist who created the new R2 coin. Netizens also hope that he was compensated for doing his stellar work.

Themba Mkhangeli went viral on socials after a picture of him was posted where he held the R2 coin he designed. It took him three months to craft the perfect design for the new coin. The Mthatha-born ball-point pen artist is known for drawing excellent portraits of famous people, including the late ProKid, Black Coffee and others.

Themba started drawing in 2014, and it wasn't long until he honed his craft. He was among the few black people to receive top honours at the Vuleka Awards a few years ago. He was raised by a mother who operates a shishanyama and sells chips, Russians, and meat. What's impressive is that the young man dropped out of university to become an artist. See the Facebook post here.

South Africans congratulate the artist

Netizens clapped for him and congratulated him on the post.

Shidiczel SH wrote:

“Congratulations to him. I hope he was compensated fairly for his work.”

Ma Bu Tho was ecstatic.

“Work of an African. So proud.”

Zimasa Njobe remarked:

“Umtata, at last, you produced a beautiful thing. Keep up the good work. You're inspirational.”

Asanda Vumanimaxaba Benxa added:

“Congratulations, my brother. I hope they paid you well.”

Kei Bee was cynical.

“Still has no value these days, no matter how beautiful it can be.”

Mthimban Gallagher asked:

“Does he get anything from it, or is it just a congratulations?”

Sivuyile Svidge Nama was unimpressed.

“Decoring it doesn’t add any value to it. We need to concentrate on adding value to things. A businessman will design, but an entrepreneur will dd the value.”

Katlego Mojanaga hit back.

“Sometimes people can be too much. Imagine you can’t celebrate small victories because you haven’t amassed Bill Gates’ wealth.”

