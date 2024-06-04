Gogo Maweni has addressed allegations which suggest that she uses dark magic to help her clients achieve wealth

The controversial traditional healer received backlash for advertising her money candles

The candles retail from R250 to R500, and clients can win R10 000 cash if they purchase one

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo Maweni is not fazed by the nasty comments thrown at her on social media. Maweni received backlash recently when she advertised her candles, which attract money for her clients.

Gogo Maweni denied allegations that she uses dark magic for her clients to get rich. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Maweni has a solution for bad omens

On Instagram, Gogo Maweni announced that she had started yet another new venture of selling candles, which consisted of money. The pink candles retail for R250 to R500 and come in moulded or jarred.

Maweni shared on the post that a lucky client can win R10 000 cash if they purchase one candle, and the money will be sent to them.

In the candles, money from R5 upwards is inserted in, and they help chase away bad omens.

Is this a dark ritual?

According to TshisaLIVE, Maweni refuted allegations that she uses dark magic to help her clients achieve wealth via her candles. The traditional healer clarified that this is to chase away evil spirits, not anything sinister.

"The cash candles are something that helps people eradicate bad omens and spirits in the home. The ingredients put in the candle are like ibaso. I figured, let me do something clever and put money in the candles."

Maweni is blocking out the noise and focuses on the people who benefit from her hard work. She is grateful for the support and will stop at nothing to continue serving her people.

Gogo Maweni admits she uses muthi on online trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African traditional healer Gogo Maweni let in on her secrets to dealing with all her online trolls. The Izangoma Zodumo star said she uses muthi on people who troll her about how she lives her life and is unapologetic about it.

The post came right after she posted a video introducing her snakes to Mzansi in a viral video. She did receive backlash from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News