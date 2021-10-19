Pooh Shiesty's net worth, age, height, family, songs, albums, hood, profiles

As of 2021, Pooh Shiety's net worth has become one of the most ranking keywords online due to his rise to stardom in 2020 after signing to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and Atlantic Records. Influenced by Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Chief Keef at a tender age, the fast-rising rapper has become one of the stars music fans want to watch perform.

Pooh is one of the fast-rising star rappers in America's entertainment industry. Photo: @DailyLoud

Source: Twitter

Pooh Shiety is one of the few actors in the American entertainment industry who did not have to look so much before getting gold. His collaboration with rapper Gucci Mane and other prominent artists within the label shot him into the limelight.

Pooh Shiesty's profile summary

Full name : Lontrell Denell Williams Jr

: Lontrell Denell Williams Jr Celebrated name: Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty Date of birth: 8th of November, 1999

8th of November, 1999 Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee

: Memphis, Tennessee Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Profession : Rapping and songwriting

: Rapping and songwriting Marital status : Single

: Single Pooh Shiesty's height : 5 feet and 7 inches

: 5 feet and 7 inches Weight : 158 lbs

: 158 lbs Horoscope : Scorpio

: Scorpio Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Controversies : Arrested for robbery and firearm charges

: Arrested for robbery and firearm charges Net worth: $1.5 million

Pooh Shiesty's background information and family

Pooh Shiesty's full name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, but he is better known by his rap moniker Pooh Shiesty. He was born on the 8th of November, 1999, and raised in Texas, meaning that Pooh Shiesty's age is 21.

Where does Pooh Shiesty live? The rapper was in Pflugerville, Texas, with his mom for about two years while learning to adapt to new environments before moving back to his hometown. So, what hood is Pooh Shiesty from? He is from Memphis, Tennessee. He grew up in the Cane Creek Apartments.

Shiesty gave music a voice at age 18. Interestingly, experiencing huge success at the inception of his career is not surprising because he has a solid musical background. Pooh Shiesty's dad is also a rapper and has a record label.

Shiesty poses with a drink. Photo: @Trashvis

Source: Twitter

In his interview with BET, he revealed that his father is the founder of Memphis-based Mob Ties Record and wrapped under the moniker Mob Boss. So, though he just set out at 18, he already had first-hand experience of how music works. Sharing his experience, he said:

He was playing like a Gucci role. He could rap, but he had his own label too. I was exposed to it, but he was doing his own thing. I was still real young then. There was stuff I didn’t know or understand. That was before I jumped in the streets or whatever.

There is not much information about his siblings and mother, but it has been established that Pooh Shiesty's brother, Tarrance Henderson, gave him the nickname Pooh. Similarly, in his interview with Uproxx, he disclosed that he named himself Shiesty because of his lifestyle and what was going on with him.

Pooh Shiesty's net worth and career

Since the rapper shot into the limelight, he has experienced a significant increase in his net worth. Shiesty’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.

Pooh commenced his career with the release of his debut track Hell Night, featuring sensational BIG30, and the official music video immediately followed on the 19th of February, 2020. A few months later, he released Shiesty Summer. His collaboration song with BIG30, Choppa Talk, was released three days later. Additionally, on the 25th of November, 2019, he released his final song of the year, Day One, accompanied by a music video.

The rapper went on a four-month break before releasing a single At It Again on the 11th of March, 2020, although the music video came out over a week before the audio. Four days after the audio release, he released another song, Main Slime. The latter was remixed and accompanied by a visual on the 29th of May, 2020, featuring Moneybag Yo, Tay Keith, and Evan 200k.

On the 3rd of June, 2020, he released another single titled ABGCE and accompanied it with a visual two days after. Following the consistent release of some of his songs, he captivated the attention of the American rapper Gucci Mane, who signed him into his label.

Pooh's album is filled with mind-blowing and raving raps. Photo: @britbxt

Source: Twitter

On the 6th of November, 2020, the rising rapper released Back in Blood with American rapper Lil Durk, and it quickly became his most-listened-to song. As of February 2021, it had already garnered over 40 million views on the YouTube channel.

Pooh Shiesty's songs

Pooh Shiesty's album is filled with mind-blowing and raving raps. Whether it is his single, a track, visual, or an album, Shiesty's songs are always worth the time. Here is a compilation of some of his songs:

Back in Blood

SUVs

Switch It Up

Welcome To The Riches

Guard Up

Murder Skool

Twerksum

Take A Lie

Neighbors

No Profanity

Pooh Shiesty's mask

Like almost every celebrity with a signature dance, movement, or outfit, Shiesty’s mask is his signature. He has become prominent for wearing ski masks or balaclava-style face coverings. Fans have been eager to mimic the rapper’s characteristic style, with many taking to sales outlets in their search for a similar mask.

Pooh Shiesty's net worth has skyrocketed within a few years. He just arrived, and in four years, the Back in Blood phenom has attained impeccable milestones as a rapper. However, most of his fans still look forward to more phenomenal breakthroughs.

READ ALSO: James Marsden's net worth, age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently shared the life of James Marsden, one of the few actors in America's entertainment industry with a fantastic acting career.

When James dropped out of university to pursue his passion for acting, little did he know that he would soon make a significant mark in his chosen path. Today, his net worth proves that his decision is worth it.

Source: Briefly.co.za