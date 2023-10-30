Gogo Maweni recently celebrated and congratulated her newly graduated sangoma, who has finished her initiation

Gogo posted a video online showing how the festivities went on that day of the graduation

Some netizens praised and complimented the reality TV star for her hard work in the spiritual world

Spiritual healer Gogo Maweni celebrated the graduation of one of her students over the past weekend.

Dr Maweni's sangoma student graduates after initiation course

The controversial sangoma has been making trends ever since she came into the spotlight. She also recently shared a picture of herself holding what looks like a human skeleton and revealed that she has a podcast on the way.

Recently, the gobela celebrated her newly-initiated sangoma's graduation over the weekend. Gogo Maweni posted a reel showcasing how the day of the festivities went and captioned it:

"Thokoza Gogo, well done… you came, you saw n conquered!! I'm proud to be your Gobela."

Fans salute Dr Maweni

Shortly after Gogo Maweni shared the reel, netizens flooded her comment section with complimentary messages and some even praised her for the hard work she puts into her spiritual calling. Check out some of the comments below:

esihlesbani3 said:

"Gogo, this song needs to be your theme.... it matches your works; I like it every time you're doing umsebenzi wedlock. Just play this intro."

mngunifundani wrote:

"Mina, I just love you."

mandilive_sihlezana responded:

"Enkosi ke Nono."

olwethu7126 replied:

"That's why we won the World Cup because of you, thokoza gogo."

official_lisapetse wrote:

"Great work, Gogo."

thembikhosa69 said:

"Thokoza."

Gogo Maweni has South Africans fascinated

Many people love to see the sangoma on their screens. The traditional healer is often a hot topic thanks to her lavish lifestyle.

Gogo Mweni also keeps many on the edge of their seats with claims about practising magic.

SA credits Springboks' win to Gogo Maweni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are still basking in pride following the Springboks' historic win in the Rugby World Cup 2023, beating France 29-28.

Social media users have shared hilarious posts after the country's national team proceeded to the semi-finals in a heart-racing match that had people on the edges of their seats. Many people have been congratulating the Springboks and thanking them for flying the country's flag high after beating the hosts.

