Netflix officially confirmed the name and release date of 50 Cent's docuseries about Diddy

The docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage, testimonies and the latest developments relating to the allegations

Netflix's announcement sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the exposé and others questioning the timing and motives behind the release

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Netflix shared when ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ will be available for streaming. Image: John Lamparski, Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Netflix has finally announced the release date and title of 50 Cent’s long-teased documentary on disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The streaming giant also shared the poster and first teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary.

As far back as 2023, reports surfaced that Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson was working on a documentary based on the allegations Diddy faced at the time. He pledged to donate the proceeds of the documentary to Diddy’s alleged victims.

Netflix reveals 50 Cent Diddy docuseries release date

Now, Netflix has disclosed the documentary's title, which will no longer be named Diddy Do It? After winning the bidding war for the documentary in May 2024, Netflix announced the release date and title of the highly anticipated docuseries.

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Netflix unveiled the first poster for the Diddy docuseries, directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alexandria Stapleton, on its social media accounts. Netflix shared that the documentary, now titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, will be available for streaming starting 2 December 2025. The post shared on X (Twitter) was captioned:

“'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.' December 2”

See the post below:

The four-part docuseries, which was executive-produced by 50 Cent, now includes the latest developments in the case, including Diddy’s conviction and sentencing to 50 months in prison.

Netflix also released the documentary’s first teaser trailer, which announced the release date and title. In the teaser, an unidentified person says:

“You can’t continue to keep hurting people, and nothing ever happens.”

Watch the teaser trailer below:

The documentary is set to feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with some of Diddy’s former associates, artists, childhood friends and employees.

Peeps react after Netflix announces Diddy documentary details

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded 50 Cent, others criticised him. Some predicted lawsuits and that it would be as underwhelming as another highly anticipated docuseries, Beauty and the Bester.

Here are some of the comments:

@mbali_ndlela remarked:

“50 Cent is the embodiment of ‘My hate is a long-term investment.’”

@takeitlow65 predicted:

“Sounds and looks like a future legal settlement. Kicking the man while he is down ain't cool either. No defence here of wrongdoings if Sean Combs is guilty of certain things, but why the need to air alleged affairs or speculation? IMO”

@LincolnLumbe remarked:

“Making money off someone you are beefing with must be a nice feeling.”

@chibabababa4 said:

“I already know it’s gonna be underwhelming. Gonna leave us with more questions than answers, and it’s gonna be answering the wrong questions. Remember Beauty and the Bester? Bookmark this.”

Peeps reacted after Netflix announced the release date of Diddy's documentary. Image: Paras Griffin, Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

First video of Diddy behind bars emerges

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that footage of Diddy at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Fort Dix, New Jersey, was shared with the media.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, TMZ shared footage of Diddy in prison on Instagram. Social media reactions were mixed, with some applauding Diddy and others questioning why the footage was leaked.

Source: Briefly News