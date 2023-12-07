50 Cent has announced that profits from his upcoming documentary on sexual abuse allegations against P Diddy will be donated to the alleged victims

The documentary features former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry making serious allegations against Diddy

50 Cent's decision received mixed reactions, with some applauding him for exposing the truth

Award-winning American rapper 50 Cent has announced that he will donate the profits from his upcoming documentary about the sexual abuse allegations against fellow rapper P Diddy to the alleged victims.

Source: Getty Images

50 Cent to donate profits from his Diddy doccie

One thing about 50 Cent is he will unapologetically secure the bag, even if it is at the expense of another celebrity. The Get Rich or Die Tryin rapper recently announced that he has a documentary about Diddy's recent sexual abuse drama.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been making headlines and trending for all the wrong reasons after several women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, filed sexual abuse lawsuits against him.

Taking to his social media pages, 50 Cent posted s snippet of the much-awaited doccie and revealed that the money made from the show would go to a good cause. In the now-viral video, there is former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry who made serious allegations against Diddy.

Curry revealed that the I'll Be Missing You singer used to spike women's drinks in the clubs and took advantage of them when they got unconscious. The post's caption read:

" G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour."

50 Cent's fans share thoughts on his post

The rapper's post received mixed reactions from fans and followers. Some applauded the Power actor for wanting to expose the truth, others said he was declaring war against fellow rapper Rick Ross.

@afrotrapnews said:

"It’s funny how people think this post is about Diddy, it’s actually a warning to Ross "

@iamposhofficial added:

"To drug someone to take advantage of them is wild , then to about it is insane but we the slow ones for letting it go right over our heads"

@toobless4stress commented:

"Not 50 incriminating Rick Ross with his own music."

@iammellowill added:

"Ross took a shot calling 50 broke in an interview last week. I’m just saying I wouldn’t have done that. Lol "

@ninobrown305 said:

"Surviving Diddy gon HIT harder than R Kelly and Epstein combined! "

