Angelo Agrizzi's trial has been postponed once again due to his alleged ill health, which he has been battling since last year

His corruption trial was set to occur on Tuesday, 28 September, in Johannesburg but he did not pitch up

South Africans have shared a copious amount of opinions about the Agrizzi matter using social media since the news broke

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's doctor may soon receive a subpoena from the State to explain his ailment in court. The news was made public on Tuesday, 28 September in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

The State also wishes to have its own medical professional examine the former COO who has been facing health issues since October last year. During the hearing on Tuesday, Agrizzi was not in court due to alleged ill health.

The case involving Agrizzi was postponed to 2 November. Agrizzi was reportedly charged alongside Vincent Smith for corruption but their cases were separated last month due to Agrizzi's ailments.

Angelo Agrizzi's trial has been postponed to 2 November due to his ill health. Image: Felix Dlangamandla / Gallo Images / Netwerk24

Source: Getty Images

A deeper look into Smith and Agrizzi's charges

According to News24, the duo is both charged with corruption while Smith faces charges of fraud as well. The State believes that there were allegedly payments made to the former ANC parliamentarian's company, Euroblitz, in 2015 and 2016.

The payments were supposedly made to keep him silent during Parliament's Portfolio Committee meetings. Smith has since pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him and stands by his explanation that the money was loaned to him by Agrizzi. Agrizzi denies this.

Agrizzi's medical battle - is this his get out of jail free card?

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that Agrizzi allegedly fell ill during his first appearance in court in October 2020. Although he was initially denied bail, later that month, Agrizzi was released on bail as he spent almost 60 days in hospital.

Agrizzi's advocate Mannie Witz revealed that his health was still concerning while addressing the court.

South Africans share their thoughts about the Agrizzi matter

@Tk_Dlams asked:

"Has the DA, Afriforum or Helen SF said anything about this yet?"

@SpheWaseMbo tweeted:

"Will the @NPA_Prosecuters be getting a second opinion from their doctors?"

@Thambu02 wrote:

"Where are DA and AfriForum when we need them?"

@HloCofu shared:

"NPA doctors are nowhere to be seen."

@PNMaster_ tweeted:

"Waiting for @NPA_Prosecutes to send their doctors to do their own medical check-up."

@Thabang17709971 added:

"He and Jacob Zuma have the same doctor."

Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, returns home to Nkandla

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma has returned home after being discharged from the hospital, according to reports. Zuma was released from prison on medical parole following a decision made by the National Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser.

SABC News reported that a reliable source informed them that the former president is back at Nkandla.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news

@JohannesRamats6:

"I am confused cause we support the release of Jz, some of us went to prison because of that. Today you say is a private matter. Why are you using us?"

@stoneman_o:

"Why is it an issue to announce that he is back home? He is still a public figure living on taxpayers money after all."

Source: Briefly.co.za