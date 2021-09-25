Jacob Zuma Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home to Nkandla, Mzansi Reacts
- Conflicting reports have been released about the whereabouts of former president Jacob Zuma
- The Jacob Zuma Foundation has not confirmed if he has returned home from the hospital
- Social media users believe that they have a right to know if he has been discharged, especially if they contributed towards his legal fees
Nkandla - Former president Jacob Zuma has returned home after being discharged from the hospital according to reports.
Zuma was released from prison on medical parole following a decision made by the National Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser.
The SABC reported that a reliable source informed them that the former president is back at Nkandla.
However, according to IOL, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has not said a word about his return.
Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news
@JohannesRamats6:
"I am confused cause we support the release of Jz, some of us went to prison because of that. Today you say is a private matter. Why are you using us?"
@stoneman_o:
"Why is it an issue to announce that he is back home? He is still a public figure living on taxpayers money after all."
@nikelo_m:
"Hayi bo! Is he discharged or not is the simple question Man shrugging. Trust y’all for creating a mystery where none exists."
