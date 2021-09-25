Jacob Zuma Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home to Nkandla, Mzansi Reacts

Conflicting reports have been released about the whereabouts of former president Jacob Zuma

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has not confirmed if he has returned home from the hospital

Social media users believe that they have a right to know if he has been discharged, especially if they contributed towards his legal fees

Nkandla - Former president Jacob Zuma has returned home after being discharged from the hospital according to reports.

Zuma was released from prison on medical parole following a decision made by the National Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser.

The SABC reported that a reliable source informed them that the former president is back at Nkandla.

Jacob Zuma has allegedly been released from the hospital and is back home at Nkandla. Photo credit: @kg007man , @MelissaNe10

Source: Twitter

However, according to IOL, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has not said a word about his return.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the news

@JohannesRamats6:

"I am confused cause we support the release of Jz, some of us went to prison because of that. Today you say is a private matter. Why are you using us?"

@stoneman_o:

"Why is it an issue to announce that he is back home? He is still a public figure living on taxpayers money after all."

@nikelo_m:

"Hayi bo! Is he discharged or not is the simple question Man shrugging. Trust y’all for creating a mystery where none exists."

Shots fired: Dudu Zuma Sambudla critical of ANC ahead of elections, Mzansi chips in

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has taken another dig at the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the polls on 1 November.

In a short tweet on Thursday morning, which was accompanied by a screengrab of a previous Facebook post by EFF member Floyd Shivambu, Zuma-Sambudla lamented the ruling party's apparent lack of regard for "the poor".

The post read:

"Just A Reminder…This Is The Same ANC Leadership Looking For Votes."

The screengrab image shows a collage depicting the scenes of the burning of grocery and food items which was seized following widespread incidents of looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Zuma-Sambudla shows endless support to Msholozi with photos in controversial t-shirt

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to share one of the powerful quotes credited to her father.

She headed online to drop two images of herself wearing a white T-shirt printed with a customised message.

Zuma-Sambudla is seen beaming in a tee that has the face of the embattled leader and the back carries a powerful quote by Msholozi. The viral post, as always, attracted massive reactions from many social media users.

