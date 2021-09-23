Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has once again ruffled feathers on social media platforms

The outspoken lady, Duduzile, posted images of herself wearing a customised T-shirt in full support of her embattled father, Zuma

The social media post is seriously dividing Mzansi, with some people saying Msholozi should go and answer in the arms deal case

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, has once again taken to social media to share one of the powerful quotes credited to her father. Duduzile headed online to drop two images of herself wearing a white T-shirt printed with a customised message.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is seen beaming in a tee that has the face of the embattled leader and the back carries a powerful quote by Msholozi. The viral post, as always, attracted massive reactions from many social media users.

She wrote on her Twitter page:

“Even Today, I Would Fight And Die For You. I Say This Without Hesitation Because This Is What I Stood For When I Joined The Struggle. I Will Stand For It Until The End. - J G Zuma”

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has divided social media users. Image: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Dr_Gheo said:

“Uhmmmm this thing of someone pledging to die for someone is exaggerated and false. The only person to die for someone is the Lord Jesus. All else who states thus are just grandstanding.”

@Sibusis6959 said:

“Lord Jesus Christ? That guy didn't die for anyone instead he was killed for lying as he was claiming to be the son of God, which is not true.”

@Matshathis said:

“Hatred of someone who's never done any wrong because of what media has fed is really bad.”

@Simbekja1 said:

“After painfully watching Adv. Dali Mpofu trying to squeeze water out of a rock today, ay my sister ziyakhala manje. One way or the other uNxamala will answer to the ARMS DEAL CASE.”

@SikhumbuzoThum1 said:

“Hope your mother agrees with you in her grave, considering her last words about Zuma attending her funeral.”

@TakalaniMasiya said:

“Jacob Zuma always chooses money over South Africans... He did it with the Guptas, he did it with the Shaiks, he did it with the Moodleys!”

@KennyMbamboma1 said:

“President Zuma is a victim of the west while puppets are the ones stabbing him.”

@Godfath0569 said:

“Ms Nxamalala... I like T-shirt yakho.”

@MokhalioA said:

“They'll invent imaginary enemies that they'll promise to fight for you, then make you need them so they can effectively enslave you and then use your support to get all the riches for themselves."

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla shares dedication video: "My dad, my hero," Mzansi touched

Looking at a similar report, Briefly News published that Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales back in PMB High Court on Tuesday.

Briefly News recently reported that the High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg will be hearing former President Jacob Zuma and Thales, a French weapons company's arms deal case on Tuesday, 21 September.

The hearing on Tuesday will be a special plea hearing and Zuma's legal representation will seek to have lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from the case.

According to eNCA, Zuma's team is arguing for Downer's removal because the former president believes that Downer is biased towards him and has a vendetta against him.

Source: Briefly.co.za