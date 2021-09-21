Advocate Dali Mpofu has continued to defend former President Jacob Zuma's medical records and stated there was no reason for Zuma to be examined by state doctors

The former president was not in court on Tuesday for his arms deal corruption trial because of his health

The National Prosecuting Authority stated that based on documents submitted by Zuma's team, he was fit to stand trial

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's ill health was a topic of discussion at his arms deal special plea hearing at the High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

During court proceedings, Zuma's legal representative Dali Mpofu expressed his discontentment with the medical doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority to examine Zuma's health.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has called state doctors "vultures" for trying to examine former president Jacob Zuma's health. Images: Simphiwe Sibeko &Simon Maina/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's special plea took place despite him not being in court. Mpofu stated that due to Zuma's medical condition, his doctors in Gauteng have recommended that he does not travel too far from healthcare, according to a report by News24.

However, according to state prosecutor Wim Trengrove, the assessment of Zuma by doctors appointed by the state found that Zuma was fit to stand trial. This assessment was made on the basis of documents handed over by Zuma's team to the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The NPA stated that they had filed a subpoena to Zuma's lawyers to have his medical records submitted to the court, however, Mpofu stated that there was no reason for Zuma's medical records to be submitted.

He stated that he was dissatisfaction with the conduct of state doctors who submitted a request to Zuma's lawyers to ask Zuma's medical records before Zuma's medical team could complete their assessment of his health.

Mpofu accused the state-appointed doctors of hovering to examine Zuma and also described them as "vultures".

He says if Zuma's legal team requests another postponement due to his health, which was not the case this time, state physicians will have the authority to examine him.

Judge Piet Koen told Mpofu that Zuma's health was of interest to the court because he was in absentia because of his ill health, according to SABC News.

Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales back in PMB High Court on Tuesday

Briefly News recently reported that the High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg will be hearing former President Jacob Zuma and Thales, a French weapons company's arms deal case on Tuesday, 21 September.

The hearing on Tuesday will be a special plea hearing and Zuma's legal representation will seek to have lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from the case.

According to eNCA, Zuma's team is arguing for Downer's removal because the former president believes that Downer is biased towards him and has a vendetta against him.

Zuma also alleges that should Downer continue to prosecute his corruption trial, he will not have a fair trial because Downer is compromised. Zuma's legal team have also recently accused Downer of leaking Zuma's medical record to the media.

Zuma's trial was postponed earlier this month for various reasons, including his ill health status. According to SABC News, Zuma had to undergo surgery five weeks ago, which delayed legal proceedings.

Source: Briefly.co.za