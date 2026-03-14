Rulani Mokwena has officially parted ways with MC Alger and is set to assume the role of head coach at Libyan powerhouse Al‑Ittihad SC.

For months, Mokwena had been strongly linked with the Libyan side, who have long admired the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician.

Following the recent exit of Khaled Ben Yahia, Al-Ittihad intensified their efforts to secure Mokwena’s services, while speculation around his future at MC Alger continued to grow.

The rumours gained further momentum after Mokwena’s comments following the club’s elimination from the Algerian Cup, where he remarked that “these are the kinds of matches teams must win if they want their coach to remain at the club.”

He also openly voiced frustration about the lack of attacking additions to the squad, as well as Algeria’s transfer regulations, which prevent foreign players older than 30 or those without international caps from being registered in the league.

MC Alger confirm Mokwena's exit and reasons

In a statement, MC Alger confirmed the separation.

“The decision followed a meeting between the coach and club management, during which he communicated his desire to bring his time with the team to an end after an eight-month spell,” part of the statement read.

“During this period, Mokwena guided the club to victory in the Algeria Premier Cup (Super Cup). Under his leadership, the team remained at the top of the professional league standings from the early rounds of the season, although the campaign also included exits from the Algerian Cup and the CAF Champions League.”

“The management of MC Alger extends its sincere appreciation to coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical staff for their commitment and work during their time with the team, and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Al-Ittihad have now finalised an agreement with Mokwena. The coach previously made headlines during the off-season with the arrivals of Thembinkosi Lorch and Stéphane Aziz Ki from Wydad Athletic Club.

Mokwena is expected to be officially presented by Al-Ittihad in the coming days after agreeing to a two-year contract, which includes an option for a further extension. He will lead the ambitious new project of the 18-time Libyan champions based in Tripoli.

Source: Briefly News