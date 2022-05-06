Prince Kaybee has bought himself a stake at a Western Cape winery and will reportedly name his first wine brand after his son, Milani

A video of the award-winning music producer visiting the vineyards workers for the first time is also doing the rounds on social media

The Hosh hitmaker's fans took to the timeline to praise their fave for continuing to make boss moves and expanding his businesses

Prince Kaybee is not just a good musician but he's also business-minded. The Hosh hitmaker has bought a stake in a vineyard.

According to reports the music producer is now one of the owners at Blue Craine Vineyards in Tulbagh Western Cape. His wine brand which will drop soon is named after his bundle of joy, Milani.

The star's exciting news was shared on Twitter by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. A video of the star visiting the winery and meeting his workers for the first time is also doing the rounds on the timeline.

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to congratulate Prince Kaybee on his new business venture.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"What makes it more interesting is that Prince Kaybee's wine is harvested and packaged here in South Africa by South Africans."

@Wanda_Mp commented:

"My people keep on reminding us that it's possible!! Congratulations to Kaybee."

@kagisomatthews wrote:

"Congratulations to him, it's good to see a black child winning."

@penelope_zinhle said:

"Now that's power, I stan a wise man."

@TauHappy added:

"Making money moves."

Prince Kaybee has high hopes for 2022

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has higher hopes for 2022. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share that 2021 was good to him.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter to open up about some of the unfortunate incidents that happened to him. The star spoke about how he trended when his side chick posted his nudes on the timeline.

Prince Kaybee also shared that he's not happy because he couldn't even afford to buy a new car this year, according to TimesLIVE. The star advised people who also did not have a good year to dust themselves up and try again next year.

