Prince Kaybee has revealed that he has higher hopes for 2022 as he did not achieve all the things he wanted to in 2021

The music producer trended for days after his side chick posted his nudes online and when he fought with his record label

The Hosh hitmaker shared that he couldn't even afford a new car and encouraged his fans to also try again next year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee has higher hopes for 2022. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share that 2021 has not been good to him.

Prince Kaybee has shared that he couldn't even buy a new ride in 2021. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter to open up about some of the unfortunate incidents that happened to him this year. The star spoke about how he trended when his side chick posted his nudes on the timeline.

Prince Kaybee also shared that he's not happy because he couldn't even afford to buy a new car this year, according to TimesLIVE. The star advised people who also did not have a good year to dust themselves up and try again next year.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to his post. Some felt sorry for him while others shared their sad stories too.

@SamiiKey007 said:

"I also had a very strange year. It was better until August. Then I lost my GF just weeks from our 10Year anniversary. She feels like I'm not progressing as she is. I currently don't have a stable job. I nearly fell into depression myself this year."

@Thabeloiven02 wrote:

"For a car, I can feel you. Cassper Nyovest is causing a lots of chest pain to many artists here in SA the attention he's getting is on another level."

@RSA_testament commented:

"Good thing you didn't get in the ring with Cass this year or you'd be in ICU right now."

@Natasha_Langa said:

"Sorry you had a hard year but 'I didn’t buy a car this year' comes from a bitter place, you surely have cars and cars aren’t a measure of success."

@Giantbabyc added:

"Your time is coming brother. God is for everyone and shows no partiality."

Prince Kaybee roasted after his question about "fallen off" musicians

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps told Prince Kaybee to consider introspection after he posed a question about musicians’ relevancy. The award-winning music producer asked his fans how they know when an artist has "fallen off".

The star took to Twitter recently and asked how they come to a conclusion that a musician is no longer relevant.According to ZAlebs, Prince Kaybee wrote on the micro-blogging platform:

"Ola, quick question and I mean well. How do you judge if an artist has “fallen off”, because if its solely based on music that means anyone that doesn’t have a current song that has Majority Consumption has fallen off, what do we base this on?"

Source: Briefly News