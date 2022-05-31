Scandal! writers are being praised for the telenovela's latest storyline and for bringing back old actors for accuracy in the storyline

The latest storyline saw Dintle's long lons daughter, Mo, rocking up in town to look for her biological mother and now the parents who adopted her are also looking for her

The actors who play the characters of the parents who adopted Mo had left the show a few years back but the writers brought them back for consistency

Scandal! writers are being praised for taking their jobs seriously. The telenovela's latest storyline has seen the show bring back some of their old actors.

It all started when Dintle's daughter, Mo, surfaced in town. Dintle gave birth to Mo a few years ago when she was still in high school. Her daughter came back to look for her real mother.

Now the parents who adopted Mo have also came back to look for their adopted daughter. They thought she was at boarding school until they heard she's with her biological mother.

Scandal! fans took to Twitter to praise the creators of the show for doing a stellar job when it comes to the storyline especially after they brought back actors who left the show some years back just to be consistent with the current storyline.

@MazikodeThah commented:

"One thing about @etvScandal.The way they take their storylines seriously, they will bring back their previous actors, chille. Very consistent with this and I love it."

@hunadioxtail_35 said:

"#Gomora should learn a thing or two."

@ZasemboM wrote:

"I love that their storylines don’t drag on forever."

@miss_moppy added:

"I just love how the writers are also invested in making sure that everything makes sense."

Scandal! trends as big news finally come out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dintle is definitely Mo's mom. The big news finally came out in the latest episode of Scandal! and the viewers of the show are here for it.

Dintle fell pregnant when she was a teenager some years back and gave Mo up for adoption to couple, Erin and Tino Martins. The viewers of the telenovela took to Twitter to react to the news.

The 14-year-old Mo recently rocked up in town to find her mom. The long-lost daughter confronted Dintle, a role played by Mapaseka Koetle, and told her that she's her mother in the latest episode of the show.

