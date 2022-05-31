Season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi had viewers hooked from the very beginning. While there could only be one winner, the show definitely delivered on some big personalities that kept Mzansi entertained every step of the way. Now only one big question is on all our tongues- where are our fav's now?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The contestants of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ are still winning. Images: @naledimogadime/Instagram, @thembabroly/Instagram, @_neheng_/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Mphowabadimo wins it all

The wide-eyed girl from Daveyton may not have been very popular amongst her housemates but quickly won over viewers with her confidence.

Mphowabadimo made her mark as the house's official sangoma, seeking guidance from the ancestors at every turn. This strong connection to the other side would secure Mpho a seat in the final despite being nominated for eviction almost every week.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'The Underground Gang', as Mpho affectionately refers to her legion of fans, often defended their fave from housemates who sought to mock her spirituality, TimesLive reports. They also praised the young starlet for securing the win without any help:

"No alliances in the house, just her playing the game. No paid influencers to promote her outside, just the #UndergroundGang having her back. We love you Mpho," tweeted one fan.

With the R2 million jackpot in the bag, there's no telling what this budding media personality has up her sleeves. She kept things mysterious earlier this year, letting fans know she'd signed off on a few deals but could not share all the juicy deets just yet:

The media personality also announced a partnership with one of SA's biggest alcohol brands. She's been securing the bag in every single direction.

Nale's ultimate betrayal

Naledi Mogadime aka 'Nale' was the firecracker South Africans never knew they needed. The Pretoria-based model was never shy to share her love for the finer things in life, confidently describing herself as a "fine gyal, not a sad gyal."

Nale's ride on the show came to an unthinkable end when fellow housemate, Libo used his Head of House veto power to nominate her for eviction. The decision was a major shock to viewers especially since the contestants had seemed to build a genuine friendship.

Opening up about the massive betrayal, the model says she was hurt:

“We did our chores together, we slept in the same area, we spoke about everything. And now you’re gonna put by a** on the chopping block? That is dark," she told News24.

"Libo was like a big brother to me. Considering that I was not nominated, what he did rocked me. I had to sit with myself and realise that we are not the same, he was just playing a game like everyone else," she added.

Movie deals alongside Idris Elba & judging Miss Teen SA

However, this yellow brick road has a happy ending. As Briefly News previously reported, after leaving the show Nale managed to bag a few major partnerships with big local brands and is not looking back.

Some of her most impressive achievements to date include being chosen as one of the expert panel of judges who'll decide the next Miss Teen SA.

She's also set to star alongside Hollywood A-lister, Idris Elba in the upcoming survival thriller film titled, Beast. For all the haters who underestimated Nale, the thriving starlet is getting her sweet revenge.

Themba's #GhostNation comes through for the runner-up

While Themba came a little short of the R2 million grand prize, fans of the musician and tattoo artist remained inspired by his grind. The flamboyant reality star had viewers sympathising after sharing how he lost his tattoo parlour to a fire back in 2019.

As Briefly News previously reported, members of the #GhostNation felt really bad for not securing their boy the win by not voting. To make up for it, fans decided they'd start a GoFundMe instead and make sure their fav's dreams came true.

At the time fans had raised over R200 000, TimesLive reports.

Themba had his followers impressed after using the money to secure a brand new apartment. Many tweeps were happy to see the young entrepreneur back on his feet and were glad the 'underdog' finally seemed to be winning.

Check out a video from Themba's new crib:

Making music with DJ Tira

From dreams of making it big to finally landing a record deal with DJ Tira's Afrotainment, things could not be looking brighter for Themba Broly.

Just a few short weeks ago the star announced the release of his highly-anticipated EP featuring three original songs. The incredible project includes ad-libs from Mzansi's hottest acts including Tira and the Qwabe twins and has been dominating streaming platforms ever since its release, Briefly News previously reported.

Even though a lot of us are guilty of underestimating the potential of reality stars, these amazing powerhouses have proven it's really all about what you make of it. From major movie deals to incredible endorsements and even record deals, the sky is the limit for the contestant of #BBMzansi.

Source: Briefly News