Considering there are so many incredible TV shows, it may be hard to find one that is both binge-worthy and stands out from other shows. Luckily, one such show keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. eExtra's Die Binnekring is the hottest new show to hit local screens, having premiered on 1 June 2022 on eExtra at 21h30 local time.

The show's title can be translated to Halka in Turkish and The Circle in English. Although considered a telenovela, the series is a real nail-biter, with more thrill than heartfelt moments. This approach brings a fresh new kind of soapie to South African screens, a much-needed break from the regular shows we see.

The Die Binnekring Turkish series is a brand-new show that started after Die Put ended and is already making waves with soapie fans that are hooked thanks to the riveting storyline, impeccable acting and surprising twists and turns. Here is what we know about the series so far.

Die Binnekring plot summary

The summarised plot sees two individuals pursuing the true nature of who they are as they have begun to second-guess their identities. Within their search for truth are the questions of who their fathers are, where they come from, and everything there is to know about a secretive organisation called 'The Circle'. While finding answers, we find out that the criminal underbelly of Turkey has a stronger hold than initially thought, and nobody is truly safe from 'The Circle' and its power.

Die Binnekring full story

To further elaborate on the plot, mafia leader Eren Karabulut felt the full force of just how dangerous and powerful 'The Circle' can be when he was murdered 25 years ago due to his immense power and the threat it had on the group. During the plot, his newborn baby Cihangir was kidnapped too and used to lure Eren.

The group told him that to save his baby's life, he needed to meet them at a designated place. Instead of giving Eren his baby back, Eren was killed, the bay was given to mafioso kingpin Ilhan Tepeli, who raised him.

His mother, Humeyra, looked for him but to no avail. So, instead, she was given another newborn baby named Kaan and accepted him as her out of grief. Kaan thought Humeyra was his biological mother and believed his father was murdered.

Fast-forward to the present day, both boys are now adults, and the cracks in their lives are starting to show. After realising all is not as it seems, they each set out on a quest for answers to who they are and how their lives were before. Die Binnekring episodes unfold a new layer of betrayal, secrets and deceit.

Die Binnekring cast members

A stellar cast perfectly portrays this riveting storyline, with some standout performances. The South African voice-over actors and their respective characters are as follows:

Jumaine Hansen as Kaan

Wilhelm van der Walt as Cihangir

Helena Baard as Mudje

Joce Engelbrecht as Bahar

Pierre Viljoen-Neethling as Ilhan

Waldi Schultz as Iskender

Marvin-Lee Beukes as Terzi

Royston Stoffels as Cengiz

André Siebert as Cagatay

Die Binnekring teasers

So, what can you expect from any upcoming episodes? There are some teasers that we managed to get our hands-on. Firstly, the first episode shows how Kaan is now imprisoned and is sent a mysterious videotape showing his father's murder 25 years ago. He agrees to work with the police to find out what is happening with a catch. At the same time, Cihangir realises his reality is not what he thought. So, Cihangir and Kaan meet and go on a journey together that rattles them to the core and threatens life as they know it forever.

There are various local shows South Africans can binge-watch and get hooked on, but Die Binnekring is a standout series in its own right. The psychological thriller offers a little bit of everything, and if you have not started watching it yet, you are missing out!

