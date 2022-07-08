Boity Thulo took to Instagram to brag about her new hairstyle in a photo post for her followers and she has received compliments

Thulo has also shamelessly requested her followers' wig care routines, as the media personality has always been interested in hair and has a natural hair product line

Her followers have since flocked to her comments section, complimenting her hairstyle while also leaving some wig care tips for her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Media personality Boity Thulo took to Instagram to share a cute hairstyle she had at the time. Despite looking flawless, she was also looking for tips on how to take care of her hair from her followers.

Boity Thulo has shared a picture of her hairstyle she looked content with her followers. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rapper has asked her fans for advice on wig-care dos and don'ts. She made the following Instagram post:

Naturally, her followers have flocked to her Instagram comments sections to share their own wig-care tips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@thato_matli said:

"My number 1 rule when it comes to my wigs is to remove the glue on the lace as soon as I take it off. Secondly, I use an iron to straighten the hair after a wash."

@omolemomathebe wrote:

"First of all, removing the wig glue on the closure is such a mission if you leave it for long, so after every installation removal, I have to remove the glue from the closure. And washing and treating the wigs frequently is a must pls"

@ntswakimkhonto added:

"Someone is developing a wig care product line! Love this for you."

Boity is a woman who has been rocking a variety of hairstyles, including her natural hair with confidence and pride. According to IOL, the Bakae hitmaker collaborated with Halo Heritage, a beauty company, in 2021 to create a line of African hair products.

“I just wanted to sell hair products that would be easy to use and cut the long hair routine short while still making sure that the hair is nourished,” said Thulo at the time.

Boity Thulo praised after a throwback video of her defending Lerato Kgangago from Khuli Roberts surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo is being hailed on social media for standing up for a friend. The stunner defended television and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago from being dissed by the late actress and media personality Kuli Roberts.

The throwback video shows the who's who of Mzansi's entertainment industry having dinner and discussing different issues. Stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo and Boity Thulo were present.

Kuli Roberts then mentions Lerato Kganyago, claiming she tries so hard to be like Bonang. She even suggested that she sounds like Bonang Matheba when she presents. The bashing did not sit well with Boity, who went off at Roberts.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News