Die Binnekring will bring mystery and suspense with the secret organisation, The Circle, which will face some leadership changes. Cihangir goes on a quest for vengeance but will be faced with countless obstacles in his search for the truth. Tragedy befalls Irem and the tailor. Can either of them survive? Keep reading Die Binnekring July 2022 teasers to find out what the show has in store.

'Die Binnekring' shows many trying to infiltrate The Circle, and now Kaan and Cihangir will have a crack at it. Will they be able to evade any obstacles?

Cagatay has high ambitions for himself in The Circle. Will he succeed? Cihangir teams up with Kaan as they go after a big enemy. Cihangir betrays his origins with his latest plan. The Circle has shaky leadership as the members are forced to reshuffle after a big loss.

Die Binnekring July 2022 teasers

Die Binnekring's talented cast will bring much mayhem to viewers' screens. The tailor is a cat with nine lives but when he ruffles the wrong feathers in The Circle can he hope to survive? Irem will cause much turmoil for Cihangir after befalling a tragedy. The Circle is left in shambles after an important member is targeted. Here are Die Binnekring July 2022 teasers.

Cihangir plots against his father in an effort to make a point but has he gone too far?

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 23

Irem and Cihangir bid each other farewell. Bahar and Cagatay are closing in on The Circle, but will they get what they are looking for?

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 24

Irem find out something that has dire consequences. Cagatay makes detailed plans to become in charge of the Circle, but an unexpected final obstacle will throw his plans off course.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 25

Everybody rushes around trying to find out who hurt Irem. Cihangir battles to cope with losing.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 26

Cagatay needs the truth from Nadir about his father, but Kaan and Cihangir get in his way. In the meantime, Cihangir gets closer to finding Irem's perpetrator.

7 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 27

Cihangir gets absorbed into his outrage. Ilhan takes charge but can he ensure his family's safety?

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 28

The Circle makes a business decision that appears to be biased which initiates uproar. The tailor begins to get curious about Bahar out of nowhere but what is the reason for the sudden attention?

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 29

Kaan gifts Bahar and Cemal with a present that will be useful for their case. Cihangir decides to hatch a plot that will give his father a much needed life lesson.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 30

Cihangir and Kaan deliver a clear message to everyone in The Circle. Will they survive unscathed?

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 31

The tailor is in police custody, will tell all about The Circle to can someone get rid of him before he snitches.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 32

The Circle, Bahar and Cemal are confronted with the tailor's comeback. Who will triumph? The Circle or Tailor?

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 33

Cemal traps Kaan and the tailor in one room, what will the outcome be? Will Cihangir arrive in time to be the hero?

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 34

Cemal is knocking at death's door and the tailor manages to escape. The Circle needs to go underground but will Cagatay go agree?

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 35

Cemal continues to fight against death while, Altan is all out of moves, and Cagatay gets his way at last . But is Cengiz prepared for what is waiting for him?

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 36

Will Altan does anything The Circle? Cengiz has a few ideas when he has to play a dangerous game of hide and seek.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 37

Cengiz shows his heartless nature. Ilhan and Gulay do everything they can to spare their child. Humeyra makes a decision while there is still time.

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 38

The boys battle to get away from Cengiz. Ilhan is unsure what to do to save his son.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 39

Cemal and Bahar's idea to capture the steward unfurls. An unexpected visitor meets Kaan and Cihangir.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 40

The passing of a top member rattle The Circle. Cagatay anticipates his victory, but it will not be simple. What will get in his way?

27 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 41

Iskender organises a dinner so that he and Cagatay can talk about the future of The Circle, but the dinner may leave Cagatay having lost an important connection.

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 42

Cagatay is convinced that he will be the leader of The Circle but is he correct? The steward approaches Kaan and Cihangir hoping to score a huge gig.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 43

Cemal finds out more about The Circle, with some inside help. Kaan feels bad about misleading Cihangir.

What will happen to the cast of Die Binnekring in July 2022

Cihangir guns for The Circle and makes some strides but can he live to celebrate? Meanwhile, in The Circle, Cagatay is eager to accept a new position but it will not come easily with Kaan in the way Be sure to catch up on the criminal underworld of Die Binnekring on eTV at 6:30pm or watch online. Episodes of the first season are also available on Youtube.

Cihangir

Cihangir recruits the help of Kaan when he seriously starts to get absorbed by tracking The Circle's activity. Cihangir's daring decision to target The Circle may result in deadly consequences for him but nothing can change his mind. Kaan is keeping something away from Cihangir. Can Kaan be trusted or should Cihangir watch his back more closely?

Cihangir will come full circle regarding how he feels about his family's legacy and decides to teach his father a lesson.

Cagatay in The Circle

On the other side, Cagatay's desire to gain power in The Circle drives him to count his chickens before they hatch. Cagatay will also have to make sacrifices for the Circle but will he be up for the challenge? Cagatay also makes a move that risks an important asset.

'Die Binnekring' will show Kaan hot on 'The Circle's tail while Cagatay tries to take over.

