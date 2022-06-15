Scandal! promises to bring both business and personal drama. July 2022 episodes will see a forbidden love develop. Nhlamulo and Lindiwe go into a spiral from their plans. Then Ngema family will not have an easy time when disaster strikes. Dintle decides to take matters into her own hands, is she right, or does she take an unnecessary risk? Keep reading Scandal! July teasers to find out more.

'Scandal' promises secrets and mayhem in families. How will the Ngemas family deal with some puzzling occurrences? Image: Facebook/eTVScandal

Source: Facebook

July 2022's Scandal! brings a perfect blend of family drama and romantic intrigue. A strained father and son relationship results in some dramatic fights. Mbali has to keep up with all the tails she has spun. Will she succeed or crumble under pressure? Dintle gets desperate and bites off more than she can chew.

Scandal! July teasers 2022

Previously on Scandal!, a father-son relationship was in shambles, and now the situation escalates. The Ngemas tirelessly search for something. Two lovers who are not meant for each other decide to defy all odds. Here are the July 2022 Scandal! teasers for more titbits.

Scandal! July 2022 teaser will deliver drama from many characters as they juggle family, work and even the supernatural. Image: Imgflip/ modified by author

Source: UGC

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 66

Nonzi makes Lily-Juice a hard-to-resist offer. A son plots against his parents to save his own skin. One couple misleads the police to cover their tracks.

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 67

Nhlamulo and Lindiwe are sent reeling after two pieces of information. A plan to defeat Goliath is firmly in place while one man finally gets access to his long-awaited kingdom.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 68

Omphile receives a premonition that leaves everyone shaken to the core. Exes have a rendezvous but are noticed by prying eyes.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 69

One character is pleased when he catches a big fish. An infamous trickster must lie in the bed they have made while a girl puts herself in danger.

7 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 70

Vukile is taken aback by Nomvula's unsavoury idea, and both do not realise there is an eavesdropper. The Ngema family's world is rocked when they cannot locate what they need.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 71

One family is torn apart by a long-hidden secret. A father promises never to allow his son to forget him. There is some giving energy in Scandal! as a homeless couple gets some help.

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 72

After an arrest, a father realises something. A theft leaves one pair worried that it could derail their plans.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 73

Dudu has an idea which could ruin someone else's life. Lindiwe and Nhlamulo are tricked against each other. Will they realise that they have been misled? Dintle risks it all in desperation.

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 74

Jojo makes a desperate request to Mbali, who has her own agenda. Omphile leaves a puzzling message that makes no sense to the Ngema family.

The Ngemas face much drama after Omphile start to behave strangely as the family tries to figure out the problem. Image: Facebook/eTVScandal

Source: UGC

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 75

Mbali has to maintain her house of lies. Zinzi's moral compass does not convince Bheseni. Dintle received a scolding.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 76

Dudu unexpectedly meets someone after taking a leap of faith. Nhlamulo opens up to a family member about his feelings. A brother discovers something almost impossible. Dintle cannot come to terms with Motshabi's decision.

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 77

All is revealed, and one man is left reeling when reality sets in. A surprise visitor drops a bombshell leaving a woman shaken to her core.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 78

Will taking a big risk reap the rewards that Dintle wants? The policeman cannot believe the evidence he receives. Someone lays a trap in hopes of finding out the truth.

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 79

An investigation shows the truth, which surprises one character who thought they had everything under control. One woman makes a proposal and is delighted by the outcome.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 80

One father is conflicted about doing the right thing or throwing caution to the wind. Some things come together, and a man is sure that he can see the complete picture.

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 81

Mbali continues to try and hide the truth. Will she get away with it? A family meeting is in order when a father must explain something to his children.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 82

Dintle gets threatened with legal action. A family's future is in jeopardy, and one man is livid. An elder's words change a couple's lives.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 83

Dudu reminds Jojo what they will lose when she wants to pull out of their plan. Will peace ever be restored in the broken family?

27 July 2020, Wednesday: Episode 84

A mother seeks the truth from her daughter, but will she listen? Or will she get manipulated instead? A proposal becomes a molehill turned into a mountain.

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 85

Dintle and Erin have a fight about Mosthabi, but both do not expect what will happen. Gloria is determined to make Caiphus listen to her.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 86

A daughter's true Colours shine, and her mother cannot handle it. One woman must face the music of what she did.

What will happen to the cast members of Scandal! In July 2022

Scandal! is loved for amazing plots and promises to bring stories of love and sacrifice. Will this be the theme of Dintle's life in July 2022? Can Lindiwe and Nhlamulo work together to achieve their goals? Finally, they will be strains between parents and children. Can they build their families, or will too many secrets tear them apart? Watch Scandal! on etv Mondays to Friday at 7:30, or watch online.

Dintle

Dintle gets desperate in July 2022 to make things go home way. She is sure that nothing can derail her plans. When Dintle's desperation reaches a breaking point, she does the most to try and guarantee what she wants. Did Dintle go too far? Or did she take a necessary risk that will bear fruit? Dintle must also find a way to cope with Motshabi, who has his own ideas.

Dintle goes to the ends of the Earth to guarantee what she most wants but has no way of knowing if she will be successful. Image: Facebook/eTVScandal

Source: Facebook

Lindiwe and Nhlamulo

The couple has been plotting and continuing their plans in July 2022. Now Lindiwe and Nhlamulo face a calculated foe. Can the two stay United and fight a common enemy? Lindi and Nhlamulo will have to show their tenacity and intelligence if they are to realise that they have both been duped. Will the two find their way back to each other, or will their enemies get in the way?

Lindiwe and Nhlamulo will have to stay focused and not turn on each other as they make plans together. Image: Facebook/eTVScandal

Source: Facebook

