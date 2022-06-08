Previously on The Queen, Thando sought revenge by taking drastic measures against Bhambatha. Meanwhile, her father, Hector was also plotting his revenge against Brutus. Now Hector may have to focus on less violence. Harriet deals with her feelings when a new love interest threatens her happiness. Will there ever be peace? Keep reading The Queen teasers to find out.

Hector and Harriet's marriage is looking a bit shaky after some intense changes, will their families survive any fallouts? Image: Instagram/@the_queen_mzansi

Source: Instagram

Brutus deals with the consequences of all his sons competing for his attention. Hector has a new addition to his life after Vuyiswa brings him great changes. Will Harriet continue to stand by Hector in their new marriage? Goodness makes some hard decisions about how she wants to live.

The Queen June 2022 teasers

Brutus's son Nkosiyabo will have interesting adventures in this month's episodes of The Queen. Previously, Hector threatened the Khoza family and Brutus showed that he could protect his family. Will Brutus be able to balance being a father and hustler? The Khoza family will be in for a surprise when a beloved member returns home.

1 June 2022, Wednesday: Episode 223 (Family matters)

Antoinette discovers Dorcas's private information, which leaves her feeling unhappy.

2 June 202, Thursday Episode 224 (Making amends)

Hector tries to soften up Vuyiswa. Dorcas and Antoinette have a severe clash.

3 June 2022, Friday: Episode 225 (Beatdowns and baby troubles)

Vuyiswa gets a visit that leaves her feeling unsafe. Brutus clashes with his sons after playing favourites with Nkosiyabo.

6 June 2022, Monday: Episode 226 (Domestic disputes)

Nkosiyabo has the law knocking on his door. Harriet does not help Hector andVuyiswa, only to make their fight worse.

Nkosiyabo gets himself in hot water with the law, he will have to hope Brutus comes to his rescue. Image: Giphy/modified by author

Source: UGC

7 June 2022, Tuesday: Episode 227 (Brewing storm)

Nkosiyabo comes up with a ploy to raise cash. Hector and Harriet's marriage starts to look a little shaky.

8 June 2022, Wednesday: Episode 228 (Betrayal in the family)

Brutus has a delivery job to transport cocaine but is accused of stealing instead.

9 June 2022, Thursday: Episode 229 (Torn apart)

The Rift between Hector and Harriet only gets bigger. Georgina cooks up a plan to help Vuyiswa with her Hector problem.

10 June 2022, Friday: Episode 230 (A child is born will it live?)

Hector and Vuyiswa's baby arrives in danger. Nkosiyabo's actions bear fruit.

13 June 2022, Monday: Episode 231 (Old wounds)

Vuyiswa continues to fight for her baby to survive. Nkosiyabo makes an attempt to get away with hurting Siyabonga.

14 June 2022, Tuesday: Episode 232 (Flatline)

Hector and Vuyiswa are grief-stricken as they watch their baby struggle. Goodness' newly discovered joy does not last very long.

15 June 2022, Wednesday: Episode 233 (Consequences)

Vuyiswa comes to a conclusion about Hector. Nkosiyabo starts getting threats as a jailbird.

16 June 2022, Thursday: Episode 234 (Get me out)

Brutus and MaJali get an unexpected result for Nkosiyabo's bail hearing. Vuyiswa gets ready for the unavoidable.

17 June 2022, Friday: Episode 235 (A shared grief)

Hector and Vuyiswa's war all comes to a head. Did they resolve things peacefully? Or through other means?

20 June 2022, Monday: Episode 236 (Lifeline)

Vuyiswa is convinced there is no hope left until the last minute.

21 June 2022, Tuesday: Episode 237 (What is in a name?)

Hector and Vuyiswa work together for a good reason. Goodness and Cebo’elihle rethink about having a future together.

22 June 2022, Wednesday: Episode 238 (Old flame)

Brutus is happy to do the most to save his clan. Cebo’elihle tries to slow down with his new love interest but fails.

Brutus proves he will do anything for his family, but tensions rise when his sons think Brutus is playing favourites. Images: Giphy/modified by author

Source: UGC

23 June 2022, Thursday: Episode 239 (A father's love)

Nkosiyabo feels hopeless. Hector cannot stop thinking about his romantic encounter.

24 June 2022, Friday: Episode 240 (Free at last)

A Khoza family relative comes back home. Goodness has to decide between her baby or her partner.

27 June 2022, Monday: Episode 241 (New beginnings)

Goodness makes drastic transformations in her life. Vuyiswa and Hector share a moment that bonds them together.

28 June 2022, Tuesday: Episode 242 (Pride before a fall)

Harriet feels insecure about her love life. Mlungisi and Brutus accost each other until they cannot deal with each other anymore.

29 June 2022, Wednesday: Episode 243 (Present father)

Hector is conflicted between Harriet and a budding relationship. Brutus goes to extremes to humiliate Mlungisi.

30 June 2022, Thursday: Episode 244 (A meal to die for)

Tragedy strikes unexpectedly during a family Affair. Harriet's jealousy reaches its peak. Will she act out?

What will happen to The Queen cast members?

The Queen promises drama and intrigue and this month looks promising. Will Hector successfully navigate his relationship with Harriet? Will Brutus be able to deal with his son Nkosiyabo? Be sure to catch some answers on Mzansi Magic at 21:00 or catch up online on Showmax.

Hector

While Hector will face a big change this June as his family grows, his love life also rocks his conscience. Harriet and Hector's marriage will go through some changes as the couple adjusts to a new family member. Hector feels conflicted when he has to choose between Harriet and Vuyiswa.

Hector and Harriet are in for a ride in their marriage, especially with Vuyiswa coming into the picture. Image: Giphy/ modified by author

Source: UGC

Brutus and son Nkosiyabo

Brutus' son Nkosiyabo bites off way more than he can chew. From coming up with outrageous plans to make his own money to shooting someone. The young man finds too much comfort in his father's protection as he makes risky decisions that blow up in his face. Lucky for him, Brutus will always have his family's back, but Nkosiyabo will have to survive the real world first.

Brutus has a clash with his sons about their brother Nkosiyabo. Time will tell if Brutus can handle the pressures of fatherhood. Image: Instagram/@the_queen_mzansi

Source: Instagram

