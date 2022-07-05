Talk of the best actors in the world and names such as Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro will quickly pop up. Those are indeed the A-listers of the industry, but it is because they have had years of experience in perfecting their trade. At only 22 years of age, Jonathan Daviss has huge potential, and the good thing is that he has a whole career ahead of him to create a legacy of his own.

Jonathan attends Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon Prime Video's "A Man Named Scott" - Arrivals at Billy Wilder Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Netflix has played an important role in creating many of today's stars like Jonathan Daviss. After starring in Netflix's drama, Outer Banks, the young actor came to the limelight. Fans were quick to marvel at his acting skills, but many people probably do not know that he has other film credits to his name. The sky is the only limit as he is poised to make major strides in his career in the years to come.

Jonathan Daviss’ profile summary and bio

Name Jonathan Daviss Birth name Jonathan Dylan Date of birth February 28, 2000 Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, US Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign Pisces Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Undisclosed Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Residence California Education Conroe High School Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Father Jon Daviss Mother Yulanda Creamer Daviss Siblings Three Occupation Actor Debut 2013 Best films Edge of the World, Outer Banks, Shattered Memories Instagram @jonathandavissofficial Twitter @JDaviss28

Early childhood and education

The American actor was born on the 28th of February, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee, but he grew up in Conroe, Texas. Jonathan Daviss’ age is 22 as of 2022, and he stands at 6 feet. He is the son of Jon Daviss and Yulanda Creamer Daviss. His father is a talent manager at Jackson Entertainment.

Jonathan attends Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood, in Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Daviss’ nationality is American, even though his family has Haitian ancestry. This is because he was born in America and has lived there. However, if he wished, he could also claim Haitian nationality.

Jon and Yulanda Daviss had three other children: Jillian, Jaden, and Jasmine Cleveland. He attended Conroe High School before proceeding to Santa Monica College. He was always interested in acting from a young age; hence, they sold the family house and moved to California for him to pursue an acting career.

While in high school, he acted in theatre shows and was a member of Sag-Aftra. In addition, he was a participant in his school's Audio/Visual team that made a short film. He transitioned into professional acting after graduating from school.

Career

Before becoming an actor, he used to work as a sales executive for an insurance company. He became a full-time actor in 2013 after being cast in the series Revolution. Some of Jonathan Daviss’ movies and TV shows from early on in his career include Deliverance Creek, Shattered Memories and Age of Summer.

The breakthrough of his career was when he landed the role of Pope Heyward in Outer Banks. It is an action-adventure mystery teen drama streaming TV series that premiered in April 2020 and was renewed for a third season towards the end of 2021.

Other than acting, Jonathan has been passionate about social causes. He is active in the activities of the Black Lives Matter movement. The death of George Floyd especially touched him because he hailed from his hometown. He uses his position to speak for the voiceless in society.

Jonathan Daviss’ wife and children

The private life of the actor is like a mystery because he has never disclosed whether he is dating or not. A young rich man like him should at least be in a relationship with the girl of his dreams, but there is a likelihood that he is focused on his career at the moment.

At one time, there was speculation that he was in a relationship with On My Block star Sierra Capri. The duo had posed for photos on the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. They also shared a photo while together on Instagram. However, they never confirmed whether they were dating.

Jonathan Daviss’ net worth

Jonathan wearing an orange Boss vest, poses ahead of the Boss fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Claudio Lavenia

Source: Getty Images

As of 2022, he has a net worth of about $400,000, which is not a small amount for a person who started with nothing. Furthermore, since new seasons of the series Outer Banks are to be released, it is expected that the personality and the other co-stars will renegotiate their contracts.

Fast facts

What shows is Jonathan Daviss in? He has been in shows like Revolution, Baselines, and Outer Banks. Where is Jonathan Daviss from Outer Banks from? He is from Conroe, Texas, but he was born in Nashville, Tennessee. Is Jonathan Daviss Haitian? Yes, his parents hail from Haiti. Does Jonathan Daviss have a sister? Yes, he has two sisters named Jillian Daviss and Jasmine Cleveland. What is Jonathan Daviss’ nationality? He is American since he was born in the USA, but he also has Haitian roots. What is Jonathan Daviss’ height? He is about 6 feet tall, which is 1.83 meters.

Some opportunities come once in a lifetime, such as when Jonathan Daviss was cast in Netflix's Outer Banks. He took up the opportunity with both arms and portrayed the character of Pope Heyward like his life depended on it. He is a household name today, and fans are eager to see him in more upcoming films. It will not be a surprise to see Netflix producing more instalments of Outer Banks owing to the successful reception of the series.

