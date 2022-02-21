Who is Abigail Hopkins? Age, children, spouse, parents, movies, worth

Abigail Hopkins is an American actor, songwriter, jazz singer, and theatre director and the daughter of Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins CBE. Some of her famous films are Shadowlands (1993), The Remains of the Day (1993), and Romeo Vs Juliet (2015).

Abigail Hopkins' dad regrets being distant from her (his only child) for years. The actress had a tough time growing up despite her parents being affluent Hollywood actors.

Source: Getty Images

Does Anthony Hopkins have a relationship with his daughter? Abigail's dad (now 83 years old) is a Welsh actor, film director, and producer worth $160 million. She was only 14 months old when he walked out of her and her mum's life. Anthony recently disclosed shocking details about his daughter in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

Abigail Hopkins' profile summary

Full name: Abigail Hopkins

Abigail Hopkins Birthdate: 20th August 1968

20th August 1968 Age: 53 years as of 2021

53 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Putney, London, UK

Putney, London, UK Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Age: 53 years in 2021

53 years in 2021 Career: Actor, songwriter, singer, and theatre director

Actor, songwriter, singer, and theatre director Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Petronella Barker and Anthony Hopkins

Petronella Barker and Anthony Hopkins Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Net worth: $800k (approx.)

Abigail Hopkins' biography

How old is Abigail Hopkins? Abigail Hopkins' age is 53 years as of 2021. The celebrity is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and black eyes.

She developed an interest in music and acting at a young age. Moreover, her grandparents were actors.

Source: Getty Images

Who are Abigail Hopkins' parents?

Anthony married Petronella Barker (English actress) in 1966 and welcomed their daughter on 20th August 1968 in Putney, London, UK. So, who is Sir Antony Hopkins' daughter? Learn more about her from the following summary about her life.

Abigail Hopkins' personal life

The father-daughter estranged relationship is a long story. Abigail Hopkins' parents separated when she was 14 months old. It was reported that Antony spent more time away from home for work and had an alcohol addiction.

The actress attended classical at age 7 while participating in stage acting. Meanwhile, her mum refused to settle in Los Angeles with her father permanently.

Antony left his family in 1972 after a divorce and married Jennifer Lynton (English production assistant) the following year. Later, the actor's comment about his ex-wife in 1985 sparked a row between him and the 16-year-old Abigail and ended their communication.

She would only see him once a year henceforth. Absentee father issues provoked anger and suicidal thoughts in Abigail. She would harm her body while hoping to die. As a result, she dropped out of university at age 18 and sought solace in drugs.

The actress reconnected with her dad for the first time when she moved to Los Angeles in her mid-20s to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She also changed her name temporarily to Abigail Harrison in the early 1990s.

Her father helped her feature in his 1993 movies The Remains of the Day and Shadowlands. He also helped her buy an apartment but never earned his daughter's forgiveness for disrespecting her mum.

Does Anthony Hopkins speak to his daughter?

Antony often blamed his relationship problems on his ferocious career ambition, a difficult childhood, the Asperger's diagnosis, and alcoholism.

Source: Getty Images

The duo has not been on speaking terms for over 20 years. Meanwhile, Antony married Stella Arroyave (Colombian actress and producer) in 2003 after his marriage with Jennifer Lynton collapsed in 2002.

Antony lives with Stella in a cliffside home in Malibu and has been sober since 1975. His celebrity pals agree that she is the best thing that ever happened to him.

Who are Abigail Hopkins' children?

Information about her being a mother is currently off the record. Also, Abigail Hopkins' spouse might be a very private person if he/she exists. But, for now, it seems she is not married and has no children.

Abigail Hopkins' mother also never remarried. The duo performed in numerous BBC Live Acoustic sessions, the MALTA Festival in Poland, and South by Southwest (SXSW Conference & Festivals) in Austin, Texas.

Abigail Hopkins' movies and tv shows

The actress is worth about $800k. All the movies she has featured in since 1993 include:

A Million Words (2015)

(2015) Romeo Vs Juliet (2015)

(2015) Unchained (2014)

(2014) Homo Geminus (2012)

(2012) Sticks and Stones (2012)

(2012) Elizabeth (2000)

(2000) 999 (1996-1997)

(1996-1997) The Remains of the Day (1993)

(1993) Shadowlands (1993)

(1993) Bookmark (1993)

Abigail Hopkins' songs

The actress is close to her mum. The two have performed jazz music together on BBC and several high profile events.

Source: Facebook

Also, find her best songs and collaborations on online music streaming sites like Spotify. Some of them include:

Set Them Free

I Have Been Searching

Act Two

Act Three

Act One

In From the Sea

I'll Be Waiting For You by the Bus Stand

I Can Sigh

Spotify

Harold's Bees

Spotify

Hailstones

Crow Wire

Blue Satin Alley

Street Angel

Sophisticated Goodbye

Smile Road

Rose Petal Storms

Romeo and Juliet

Love Is Not the Owning Of

Label

Is There Anyone Out There?

In the Name of Love

Big Clouds Looming

Sublime

Metamorph

Abigail Hopkins never enjoyed the privilege of being a celebrity's child growing up. So those who have been wondering, "who is Sir Anthony Hopkins' daughter?" now know why she only made a few public appearances with her dad in her 20s and has never associated herself with him.

