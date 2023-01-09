Matshepo Maleme is one of the country's most talented actresses in the entertainment industry, with impressionable roles in iconic shows like Muvhango and Skeem Saam, to name a few. What do we know about the actress and her current work as of 2023?

The beloved actress has been on TV screens for almost two decades. Photo: @matshepomaleme on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Matshepo Maleme's appearance on Muvhango is arguably the role which began to make her a household name for those who already knew of her and shone a spotlight on her talent for those who did not as yet. Here is a summary of Matshepo Maleme’s biography before we further detail her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Matshepo Kukie Maleme Date of birth 23 August 1980 Age 43 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Free State, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children Two children (one boy and one girl) Profession Actress, model Native language Fluent in isiZulu, English Social media pages Instagram

Her appearance on the 2004 South African SABC1 soapie Bubomi Sana is accredited as being her first significant role. The show sees her star as Zandiswa, a young woman who leaves her home in the Eastern Cape for the Western Cape with high hopes of making a significant name for herself in the modelling industry. Here is what else we know about her career and personal life.

How old is Matshepo Maleme?

Matshepo Maleme’s age is 43 years as of January 2023. She was born on 23 August 1980.

Where is Matshepo Maleme from?

The actress hails from Free State, South Africa, where she lived until she decided to pursue her acting career and moved to Johannesburg. It has been reported that she currently still resides in Johannesburg.

Matshepo Maleme's husband

Matshepo Maleme is married, but no further information is available on who her partner is and how long they have been married.

She often keeps fans up-to-date with her daily life on Instagram. Photo: @matshepomaleme on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Matshepo Maleme’s movies and TV shows

To date, she has been credited with starring in the following films and series:

Side Dish (2018)

Isibaya (2014– )

A Million Colours (2011)

House of Zwide (2021– )

Night Drive (I) (2010)

Emoyeni (2018)

Gold Diggers (2015– )

iNkaba (2012– )

Who played Zandi in Skeem Saam?

As mentioned earlier, Matshepo Maleme is one of the talented stars that brought the local drama series Skeem Saam to life. The show depicts the complex life changes and challenges that young men who transition into adulthood face daily.

Who is Rea on House of Zwide?

Today, she currently stars as Rea Molapo in House of Zwide. This show centres around a young girl from Tembisa who fulfils her dream of working for a high-profile fashion designer Funani Zwide. She realises she bit off more than she can chew due to some underlying secrets from the past.

Matshepo Maleme may have been in the industry for almost two decades, but her career seems to evolve daily and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Catch her on her hit shows like House of Zwide and Skeem Saam to enjoy her undeniable acting talents.

READ ALSO: Nadia Farmiga's bio: age, family, nationality, is she related to Taissa Farmiga?

Briefly.co.za wrote about another talented actress, Nadia Farmiga. Nadia is the sister of the famous American Horror Story actress Taissa Farmiga but has since gone on to explore other business endeavours.

We discuss her current career moves, net worth, social media, and family ties here.

Source: Briefly News