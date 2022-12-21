Nadia Farmiga's bio: age, family, nationality, is she related to Taissa Farmiga?

Several famous families in Hollywood and the entertainment industry are known for their epic performances in several hit movies. The Farmiga sisters are one such family. Vera Farmiga is a famous American actress, producer, and director, while Taissa Farmiga is a prominent actress. They are part of a family of seven siblings, and Nadia Farmiga is one of the sisters of these big names in the show business.

Nadia's siblings, actors Taissa and Vera, at the Los Angeles premiere of The Judge at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nadia Farmiga is famous as a celebrity sister and a restaurateur. Although she did not tread the same path as her sisters, she is a successful entrepreneur who runs Misto, a food and drinks business. She collaborated with her husband to launch the company.

Nadia Farmiga's profile summary and bio

Full name Nadia Farmiga Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 1977 Age 45 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Clifton, New Jersey, USA Nationality Ukrainian-American Ethnicity Ukrainian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 34-26-38 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Michael Farmiga Mother Lubomyra Farmiga Siblings 6 Marital status Married Husband Wilson Costa Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur

How old is Nadia Farmiga?

Nadia Farmiga's age in 2022 was 45 years. The business owner was born into the Farmiga family in Clifton, New Jersey, USA, on 23 February 1977. She is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering.

Who are the Farmiga family?

The family comprises seven children and their mother, Lubomyra "Luba" Farmiga, was a schoolteacher. Their father is Mykhalio or Michael Farmiga, a system analyst that later became a landscaper.

Actors Taissa and her sister Vera arrive at A&E Network's Bates Motel premiere at Soho House in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Nadia is the second daughter in the Farmiga family. Nadia Farmiga's siblings are Victor Farmiga, the eldest son. Others are Vera, Stephan, Alexander, and Laryssa, born with Spina bifida. This is a congenital disability that does not allow a developing baby's spine to develop correctly, leading to incomplete closing of the spine. The last sibling is Taissa.

Do Vera and Taissa have the same parents?

They have the same parents. Many consider the famous Hollywood stars mother and daughter, but they are siblings.

What nationality are the Farmiga sisters?

Nadia Farmiga's nationality is Ukrainian-American with Ukrainian ancestry. Their parents are first-generation Ukrainians that moved to New Jersey in the United States.

Nadia and her siblings were raised in a Ukrainian-American community in Irvington, New Jersey, and raised in the Ukrainian culture. Their parents moved from one place to another before settling at a large Wilmington-based farmland.

How far apart in age are the Farmiga sisters?

There is 21 years age difference between Vera and Taissa. Vera was born on 6 August 1973, and her age in 2022 was 49. Taissa was born on 17 August 1994, and her age in 2022 was 28. She is the youngest in the Farmiga family. In the family, their age ranking comes with Victor first, followed by Vera, Stephan, Nadia, Alexander, Laryssa, and Taissa.

What is Nadia Farmiga's occupation?

She is the co-founder and CEO of Misto restaurant in Hudson Valley, Kingston. She had worked as a mechanical engineer in different companies before transitioning to a restaurant business. She began her quest in the food and drinks business by working in Neuville-Sur-Seine. She also worked at the Le Garrick Restaurant in Manhattan's theatrical area, where she met and worked with the man who later became her husband.

Nadia's sister Vera Farmiga attends the premiere of Warner Bros' Annabelle Comes Hom" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The couple subsequently relocated to Kingston, where Nadia worked with The Downtown Café. Later, she worked at Terrapin Restaurant, a top eatery in the Hudson Valley, for 17 years. Afterward, Nadia collaborated with her husband in 2020 during the COVID period to launch Misto. It is a part pop-up and private catering service based on rich cultural heritage and lifestyle. Also, it is a mixture of Brazilian and Ukrainian flavours and spices.

Nadia Farmiga has not acted in movies and TV shows. Her two sisters, famous in the industry, have been in several movies. Vera has appeared in and directed films like The Conjuring and Bates Motel. Likewise, Taissa Farmigo is known in top movies like American Horror Story and Higher Grounds, directed by her sister Vera.

Personal life

Nadia is married to Wilson Costa, a Brazilian man. The date they married is unknown, but they have been together in the restaurant business for 25 years. Nadia Farmiga's relationship with her husband began at Manhattan Bistro SoHo, a restaurant where they worked together. Their marriage is blessed with two children.

Nadia Farmiga's net worth

According to the CelebSuburb site, Farmiga's net worth is $500,000. Her restaurant business has earned her this much. Her sister Vera has a net worth of $10 million, which she made from her successful career as an actress and film producer.

Nadia Farmiga is known for connecting to a top family in the entertainment industry. The exploits of her two sisters made the remaining family member prominent hand. Despite this, she also thrives her way through her restaurant business.

