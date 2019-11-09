Ian Khama’s biography: age, education, family, and career

Ian Khama was the Commander of the Botswana Defence Force before he crossed the line and entered politics. Eventually, he served two full terms before handing over to his vice Mokgweetsi Masisi. Among other shocking facts about him is that he was never married throughout his terms as President. Get to know more about him in this article.

Serêtsê Khama Ian Khama is a former military officer and Botswana politician. He is also the second child of the foremost independence leader and President of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama. Ian came to the world when his father was exiled to the United Kingdom because of the colonial government's opposition and his marriage to a white woman during the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Profile summary

Full name Seretse Khama Ian Khama Gender Male Date of birth 27 February 1953 Age 69 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Chertsey, United Kingdom Current residence Botswana Nationality Botswanan Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Ruth Williams Khama Father Seretse Khama Siblings 3 School White Stone School College Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Konkuk University Profession Politician Net worth $12.2 million Facebook Seretse Khama Ian Khama

Ian Khama's biography

Ian Khama has a metaphorical name, 'Serêtsê,' which he takes after his father. His father got the name, which means the clay that binds together after reconciling with Ian's grandfather, and it also qualified him for the throne when the aged father passed on.

Consequently, Ian was given the full name Seretse Khama Ian Khama to continue the historical legacy.

Before emerging as the President of Botswana, he had served as Commander of the Botswana Defence Force. Then, between 1 April 1998 and 1 April 2008, he served as his country's vice president.

After relinquishing the position, he succeeded President Festus Mogae and became the fourth President of the Republic of Botswana from 1 April 2008 to 1 April 2018.

Who are Ian Khama's parents?

Ian has an exciting genealogy, and his family is one of the most respected families in Botswana. Apart from being the son of the first President of Botswana, his grandfather was also the paramount chief of the Bamangwato people.

His great-grandfather was a king, while his great-great-grandfather was the chief of the Bamangwato people by the name Kgosikgolo Sekgoma I. His mother was Ruth Khama.

Who are Ian Khama's brothers?

The famous politician has three siblings. Ian Khama's twin brothers are Anthony and Tshekedi, born in Bechuanaland in 1958. Tshekedi is currently a Parliament for Serowe West member, representing the Botswana Patriotic Front. He also has a sister Jacqueline Khama, born in Bechuanaland in 1951.

How old is Ian Khama?

Former Botswana president Ian Khama is 69 years as of 2022. He was born on 27 February 1953 in Chertsey, United Kingdom.

Educational background

The former Defence Force Commander and President started his primary schooling in 1960 at Soweto before attending White Stone school in Bulawayo (now called Zimbabwe), where he had his secondary education. He also attended Waterford School Kamhlaba, based in Mbabane, Swaziland.

He also studied at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst for his tertiary education, where British Army officers are trained. After he graduated, the former President again enrolled at the Nigerian Police Academy in Ikeja before training at Gaborone and Antwerp, Belgium, to become a qualified pilot.

When he visited South Korea in October 2015, he was decorated with an honorary Doctorate of Political Science Degree from Konkuk University, South Korea. As a result, they began to address him as "His Excellency the President Lieutenant General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama."

Career

Ian was absorbed into the paramilitary Police Mobile Unit in 1973 before the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) came into being. After its formation, Ian became the Deputy Commander in 1977.

Then, between 1989 and 1998, he took charge of the leadership, where he played significant roles in shaping the Force's activities. On 16 December 1997, Ian announced his retirement, which took effect on 31 March 1998.

After his retirement, Lieutenant General Ian joined politics and became a member of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party. Following the emergence of Festus Mogae as President, Ian was appointed as the vice president but could not take office because he had no seat in the National Assembly.

Consequently, he won a by-election in Serowe North in early July 1998, and by the 13th day of the month, he got a seat in the National Assembly and was sworn in as Vice President.

Moreover, after serving as the vice president for ten years, when Festus stepped down, he took over the mantle of leadership as the President of the country and also ruled for another ten years. Besides, Ian serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the US-based organization Conservation International, which is also active in Botswana.

Who is Ian Khama's wife?

It is surprising to know that all through the period that the former President of Botswana, Ian Khama, served his country, he was never married. However, he had once been quoted to have described the kind of wife he would love to marry who has to be "tall, slim and good-looking and not a fat one."

Nonetheless, there was a time in 1992 when a report noted that Ian was engaged to Dr. Nomsa Mbere, a renowned social worker who had served as the Botswana Red Cross president for years.

But while everyone was hoping that Ian's marriage would be with her, things overturned, and the marriage process halted.

Later, a rumour flew around that he was having an affair with the former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe's wife, Bridgette. But he came out and said there was nothing of such between them.

Ian Khama money scandal

For some time, an allegation has been levied against former President Ian on money scandals. In one of the reports, the former Botswana president was alleged to have instructed the Reserve Bank of Botswana to open offshore accounts linked to Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, a South African businessperson.

The supposed instructions were said to have been given in 2008 when he assumed office. Then, an amended charge raised by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) explained that on 3 October 2017, the former President received the sum of P250,000 from the businessman Bakang Seretse.

The amount was paid to Sharps Construction to get materials for refurbishing the retirement home. But the former President debunked all the allegations.

Ian Khama's latest news

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has been summoned to appear before a court to face multiple criminal charges, according to a post made on 21 April 2022. He was charged alongside three others, including a former intelligence chief, a former police commissioner, and a former deputy permanent secretary.

Where is Ian Khama now?

After resigning as President, Khama joined the Board of Directors of Conservation International, a US-based organization also active in Botswana.

Quick facts about Ian Khama

His mother, Ruth Williams, was born in Meadowcourt Road, Blackheath, in South London.

His brother Anthony was named after Tony Benn.

He was awarded the Presidential Order of Honour.

He has an active Facebook and Twitter account.

His father was the first Botswana president.

Ian Khama is one of the few privileged people whose lineages have a track record of transference of honour. Undoubtedly, the records set by his forefathers must have contributed to his achievements. So far, five generations in the Khama lineage have held significant positions in the history of Botswana, which is a laudable feat.

