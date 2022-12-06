Who is Shinsuke Nakamura's wife, Harumi Maekawa? Everything you ought to know

Like other sports, wrestling has become one of the most lucrative and famous sports producing many celebrities. If you are a fan of WWE Smackdown, you must have seen the regular face of Japanese wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner. His wife, Harumi Maekawa, has been basking in the fame and wealth of her husband, and fans are interested in her life. So, who is the celebrity's wife?

WWE professional wrestler of SmackDown and former mixed martial artist Shinsuke Nakamura at FOX 29 Studios in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Harumi Maekawa is a Japanese-born celebrity wife. She became prominent for her marriage to a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist from Japan. She is an example of a supportive wife who has followed her husband keenly throughout his career from Japan to his transition to the United States.

Harumi Maekawa's biography summary

Full name Harumi Maekawa Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tokyo, Japan Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States of America Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilogram 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Shinsuke Nakamura School Shibuya Aoyama Gakuin University

Who is Shinsuke Nakamura's wife?

The WWE champion's wife is Harumi Maekawa. She was born on 2 February 1981 in Tokyo, Japan. Harumi Maekawa's age in 2022 is 41 years. However, she keeps a private life away from the media.

Harumi Maekawa's height of 5 feet 5 inches and weight of 50 kilograms give her a spectacular look. She has white skin and dark brown hair that she dyes most of the time to several colours.

She got her primary education in Tokyo before attending Shibuya's Aoyama Gakuin University, where she obtained a diploma.

How Shinsuke Nakamura met his wife?

The wrestler and his wife met through mutual acquaintances while studying at Shibuya's Aoyama Gakuin University. Shinsuke was then a member of the University's wrestling team and a two-time champion.

However, they started dating between 1991 and 2000. Seven years later, they tied the knot on 1 September 2007 in Tokyo.

Shinsuke Nakamura enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

When Harumi Maekawa's husband decided to marry her, he was recuperating from his sustained dislocated shoulder during the semi-final fight against Yuji Nagata at the GI Climax Tournament in 2007. But then, it remains a mystery if they have children or not.

What's Asuka's real name?

The Japanese female wrestler's real name is Kanako Urai. She fights under Raw in WWE with the ring name Asuka. She is sometimes affiliated with Shinsuke as his wife or relation because they are usually seen together.

But then, they are just close friends from the same country. Shinsuke Nakamura was her guide in speaking English when she entered the wrestling business in America, and he was also her mentor.

How old is Shinsuke Nakamura?

Shunsuke is 42 years old as of 2022. The Smackdown star was born on 24 February 1980 in Kyoto, Japan. Shinsuke was bullied as a child, and his passion for wrestling grew from there.

He began wrestling with the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in 2002 and earned the IWGP heavyweight championship at 23. He later moved to America and was signed by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2016. He fought in NXT. His 6 feet 2 inches in height and 229 pounds weight have aided him in his wrestling career.

Shinsuke is known in the ring with names like King of Strong Styles, Super Rookie, and Rock star because of his unique moves.

What is Shinsuke Nakamura's signature move?

His most popular signature move is Kinshasa (knee strike to a cornered opponent). Aside from this, his other signature moves are:

Double Knee backbreaker

Death Valley driver

El Nino (Springboard Moonsault)

Double Underhiok Piledriver

Front Sleeper hold

Enzuigiri

Inverted Powerslam

Feint Roundhouse Kick transitioned into a Spinning Wheel Kick

Good Vibrations/Bad Vibrations (Stomping on a seated opponent in the corner, with theatrics)

Lariat

Low Blow

Because of his talent and skills, Shinsuke, since the inception of his wrestling career, has won many championships. Some of his wins are:

Two-time WWE United States Championship winner

Two-time WWE Intercontinental Championship winner

2018 Royal Rumble Winner

One-time WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship winner with Cesaro

Two-time NXT Championship winner

Three-time IWGP Heavyweight Championship winner

Five-time IWGP Intercontinental Championship Winner

One-time IWGP Tag Team Championship winner

2011 GI Climax winner

2006 GI Tag League winner

2014 New Japan Cup Tournament winner

Harumi Maekawa's net worth

Shinskuke's wife has been enjoying her husband's wealth, and her exact net worth or source of income is unknown. Notwithstanding, her husband has an estimated net worth of $3.6 million, and his monthly salary is $400,000.

Harumi Maekawa is a strong supporter of her husband's career. She moved with him from Japan to America to push his career forward. Her relentless effort and support in Shinskuke's life have made her a popular figure and name among celebrities and wrestling fans.

READ ALSO: Who is Frances Swaggart? Age, children, husband, education, social media

According to a published article on Briefly.co.za, famous television host Frances Swaggart has been making rounds online as the wife to the renowned televangelist and pentecostal pastor Jimmy Swaggart.

Frances is best known for her hit television show on the SonLife Broadcasting Network, Frances and Friends. Please check out the post for more information.

Source: Briefly News