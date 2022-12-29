The best 7 seater cars in South Africa suitable for families (2023)

The shift to SUVs in South Africa might have signalled the death of 7-seater vehicles, which were once popular. However, that does not mean families lack affordable and reliable alternatives. This list highlights some of the most comfortable 7-seater cars in South Africa that are best suited for big families.

Functionality is one of the main factors determining the type and model of vehicle to settle for when buying a car. If you have a big family, it would be prudent to spend a pretty penny purchasing a practically functional vehicle than one that meets your off-road desires. Even though SUVs are considered the best 7-seater cars in South Africa, other models guarantee comfort and space.

Which is the best 7-seater car for families?

For the sake of this buyer's guide, this list focuses on models that offer comfortability and are affordable. These are the diverse options available in the market:

1. Nissan NV200

The Nisan NV200 is one of the most affordable 7-seater cars available in petrol and diesel options. It has a comparatively compact footprint, shorter than a Toyota Corolla, and comes with sliding doors and dollops of space.

2. Volvo XC90

Carmakers find it challenging to fit a third row of useable seats into anything than a bus. Mercedes and BMW may be German companies, although none of them does 7-seater SUVs in South Africa. The Volvo XC90 is opulent, stylish, and spacious and can comfortably accommodate seven adults, and it comes with the performance angst of its German competitors.

3. Mitsubishi Xpander

The Mitsubishi Xpander is one of the cheapest 7-seater cars in South Africa. It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 77kW/141Nm. It is available with either a 4-speed automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. As the name suggests, the Mitsubishi Xpander can be expanded from a 5-seater to a 7-seater by flipping the rear seats.

4. Renault Triber 1.0 Expression

The Renault Triber 1.0 Expression is a 7-seater vehicle with the rearmost row offering enough legroom for average-sized adults. As one of the most reliable 7-seater cars for about-town usage and cheap space, it brings SUV/MPV practicality at a budget price.

5. Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA

The Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA is more versatile, powerful and expensive than the old model. It comes with a bigger engine. It has a higher roofline that offers more cabin space. It is 4,395mm in length, providing additional shoulder and leg space, and you can access the third row by sliding the second row, which tilts forward.

6. Toyota Rumion 1.5 S

The Toyota Rumion 1.5 S is the Suzuki Ertiga 1.5 GA's mechanical twin. As one of the 7-seater Toyota cars, it comes with five variants, the 1.5 S, 1.5 SX, 1.5 SX auto, 1.5 TX, and 1.5 TX auto. All these models come with sufficient space for average-sized adults. Its seats can move back and forth, and the third row best suits children.

7. Honda BR-V

The Honda BR-V is one of the best 7-seater cars. It comes with an 88kW i-VTEC 1.5-litre petrol engine in five models, 1.5 Trend, 1.5 Comfort, 1.5 Comfort auto, 1.5 Elegance and 1.5 Elegance auto, with a six-speed manual or CVT automatic transmissions, making it the most powerful in its class.

8. Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is among the most affordable 7-seaters, although it is among the least powerful. It comes with a 52kW three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine and can live with a meek performance. It has an air conditioner for all three rows, although this feature exacerbates the Renault Triber's lack of power.

9. Mahindra Scorpio 2.2 CRDe S11

The Mahindra Scorpio 2.2 CRDe S11 offers a spacious and efficient 7-seat option. It is powered by a 4-cylinder, 2.2-litre turbo diesel mHawk engine with a 6-speed manual transmission; hence, you have the power you need to traverse rugged terrains. Its plush and spacious interior guarantees comfort even on long distances. Even though it does not qualify as cheap, it is one of the most affordable 7-seater cars in South Africa.

Which is the number one 7-seater car?

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular 7-seater SUVs in South Africa. It has high levels of refinement and practicality and is also hugely capable of offroad.

The Mitsubishi Xpander is one of the largest 7-seaters. It is 4,475 mm long and has enough interior space to accommodate six people or seven at a push.

What is the best economical 7-seater car?

The Renault Triber 1.0 Expression is one of the most economical 7-seater vehicles, and its price ranges between R133,500 and R289,950.

Which car is comfortable for a 7-seater?

The Volvo XC90 is one of the most comfortable 7-seaters, and its interior can comfortably accommodate seven adults.

What is the most reliable SUV 7 seater?

The Toyota Fortuner is the most reliable SUV 7-seater in South Africa.

Some models highlighted in this list of the best 7-seater cars in South Africa do not score highly in image and desirability; however, they score highly in practicality and comfort. Their prices vary from time to time. Nonetheless, this guide provides an overview of what to expect when shopping for a family vehicle.

