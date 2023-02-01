Who is Roman Krause, Peter Krause's son? All about his personal life

Peter Krause is known in the entertainment industry as a highly-skilled actor, director, and producer; as well as a Hollywood heartthrob. His high-profile relationships have also added extra attention to him and his family, including Peter Krause’s son Roman. Did he choose to follow in his father's acting footsteps, and what is he up to now?

Not much is publicly known about the actor’s son. Photo: @motleykells on Twitter and Trae Patton from Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The reclusive figure does not only have a famous father; he comes from a family of entertainers with a mother who is immersed in the world of acting both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Here is a summary of his biography before we detail who his mother is and what else we know about him as well as his famous family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Roman Krause Date of birth November 2001 Age 21 years of age (2023) Religious beliefs Christianity (family’s religion) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 175 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey Parents Peter Krause and Christine King Children None Native language English

His parents seem to have made a concerted effort to keep their son out of the harsh scrutiny of the public eye, as they do not openly discuss their family either online or during interviews. This approach leaves little information for us to disclose, but here is what has been reported by various outlets.

Does Peter Krause have a child?

Peter Krause’s children include only one son, Roman.

Who is Peter Krause married to?

Despite significant long-term relationships, the actor has never been married. Peter Krause and Lauren Graham were in a long-term relationship for 11 years before they ultimately split in 2021. It is unclear who currently resides in Peter Krause’s house that he shared with Lauren.

How old is Roman Krause?

Roman Krause’s age is 21 years at the time of writing, and he turns 22 in November of 2023.

The actor was previously in a long-term relationship with Lauren Graham. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Source: Getty Images

Who is the mother of Roman Krause?

Christine King is Roman Krause’s mother; a stalwart in the entertainment industry as well. Christine and Peter were together from 1999 until 2003 when they went their separate ways.

Roman Krause’s mother is credited as being a casting director for various shows and films, and as a cinematographer. Some reports also credit her for acting roles in various productions, but there is less clarity on the full details of these roles.

Roman Krause’s movies

There is some confusion about Roman's career as there is an actor of the same name. However, he is not credited as an actor. There are no updates on which profession he has chosen to pursue as of 2023.

Roman's father currently plays in the hit drama series ‘9-1-1’. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

Roman Krause’s net worth

He has no estimated net worth as of 2023, but his father's value is reported to be $20 million.

Roman Krause's social media profiles

Roman Krause’s Instagram has either not been publicly disclosed or does not exist. He also does not seem to have any other form of social media.

Much about Roman Krause's life remains a mystery since he is largely out of the public eye and does not have any form of social media. But, it remains to be seen whether or not he will join the family profession of being in the entertainment industry.

