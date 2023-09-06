Lars Ulrich is a Danish musician, primarily known as the drummer and co-founder of the American heavy metal band Metallica. Along with vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich played a crucial role in forming the band in 1981. The band reached global stardom, and with fame comes interest in private lives. Who is Lars Ulrich's wife?

Lars and Jessica got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2015. Photo: @Lars (modified by author)

Lars Ulrich's drumming style, songwriting, and management contributions have significantly influenced Metallica's success. He is known for his energetic and precise drumming, which helped define Metallica's sound, particularly during their early thrash metal years. Fans have been curious about Lars Ulrich's wife and early life.

Lars Ulrich's profile and bio summary

Full name Lars Ulrich Nickname The Little Drummer Boy Gender Male Date of birth December 26, 1963 Age 59 years (As of September 2023) Birthplace Gentofte, Denmark Zodiac sign Capricorn Height 5 feet 5 inches Marital status Married Spouse Jessica Miller Children Bryce Thadeus Ulrich-Nielsen, Layne and Myles Occupation Drummer Band Metallica Net worth $350 million

Who is Lars Ulrich?

The drummer of Metallica, Lars Ulrich, was born on December 26, 1963, in Gentofte, Copenhagen, Denmark. He was born into a family passionate about arts and music. Torben Ulrich's father was a professional tennis player and jazz musician.

Lone Ulrich, his mother, worked as a professional tennis player and held a role at the Royal Danish Ballet. This artistic and musical environment influenced Ulrich's interests and upbringing.

Metallica's Lars Ulrich attends 92nd Street Y presents Metallica's Lars Ulrich at 92nd Street Y on November 5, 2017, in New York City. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Who are Lars Ulrich's ex-wives?

Lars has been married thrice. His first marriage was with Debbie Jones. Ulrich and Debbie Jones met during musical tours in 1988, and their union lasted two years.

In 1997, Lars married Skylar Satenstein, and they have two children: Myles and Layne. They divorced in 2004.

Between 2004 – 2012, Lars dated Connie Nielsen, a Danish actress. They have a child named Bryce Thadeus Ulrich-Nielsen.

Lars Ulrich's spouse

In 2015, he married Jessica Miller. Jessica is a former professional snowboarder and a model. She was born on February 20, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. She gained recognition for her skills in snowboarding but later transitioned into a successful career in modelling.

Miller's modelling career took off when she joined a local modelling school at 15 and was discovered a year later by Corrie Singer, a scout from the Next agency. Her modelling career led her to work with various renowned fashion brands, magazines, and photographers.

Throughout her career, Jessica Miller has appeared in magazine editorials like Vogue, Elle, and W Magazine and has walked the runways for high-profile fashion designers and brands. Her edgy and unconventional appearance contributed to her appeal in the fashion industry.

Lars the Metallica drummer and his wife Jessica, who was discovered by a modelling scout at the age of 16. Photo: @Lars (modified by author)

Does Lars Ulrich have a son?

Lars Ulrich has three children. Myles Ulrich, Lars Ulrich's eldest son, was born in August 1998. He is the son of Lars and his ex-wife, Skylar Satenstein. Layne is the second son with Skylar, and he was born in 2001. With Connie Nielson, Lars fathered son Bryce, who was born in 2007.

Who is Lars Ulrich's daughter?

Research indicates Lars does not have a daughter. He has three sons. Ulrich's current wife, Jessica Miller, the fashion model, has no children of her own. She often posts photos of herself with Lars' sons on her Instagram page.

Lars Ulrich's career

Ulrich is the co-founder of the music band Metallica. His influence and driving force behind the band have left a significant mark on the history of rock and heavy metal music.

Lars at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016, in New York City. Photo by Jim Spellman

Is Lars Ulrich still married?

The Metallica drummer is still married to model Jessica Miller. They engaged in 2013 and tied the tied the knot in 2015.

Jessica and Lars Ulrich at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Who is Jessica Miller married to?

The celebrated model is married to Lars Ulrich. Lars is a powerhouse Metallica drummer and founding member.

What is Lars Ulrich's net worth?

The co-founder and drummer of Metallica has earned a considerable net worth estimated at $350 million. He is one of the world's greatest rock stars. He earns through merchandise, ticket sales, and royalties.

Above is everything you need to know about Lars Ulrich's wife and his other relationships. All of Metallica's wives are known celebrities in the entertainment industry.

