Paolo Banchero's parents: Everything you ought to know about them

Paolo Banchero is an American professional basketball player who started playing basketball when he was young. He grew up exposed to the sport because of his parents, whose playing time dates back to their college years. Even though they have retired from being on the field, they have remained popular because of their son. Here is more about Paolo Banchero’s parents.

Who is the mother of Paolo Banchero? His mother is Rhonda Smith Banchero, a former basketball player from Seattle. Rhonda is a basketball coach and a volunteer at a non-profit organisation focused on helping youth with mental health problems and fighting substance addiction.

Paolo’s parents’ profile summary and bio

Profile Paolo Banchero’s dad Paolo Banchero’s mom Full name Mario Banchero Rhonda Smith Banchero Gender Male Female Date of birth 16 April 1974 1 May 1973 Zodiac sign Aries Taurus Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence United States of America United States of America Nationality American American Ethnicity Italian Black Sexuality Heterosexual Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet 3 inches 6 feet 2 inches Weight in kilograms 75 kg 85 kg Eye colour Brown Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Black Marital status Married Married Education O’Dea High School Franklin High School Occupation Businessman Basketball coach

Mario Banchero

Mario is an Italian-American businessman known as Paolo’s father. He was born in Seattle on 16 April 1974 and is 49 years old as of 2023. He runs his family’s meat processing shop and has served as the vice president of the City of Seattle Southeast District.

Rhonda Banchero

His mother, Rhonda Smith Banchero, is popularly known as a former basketball player born in Seattle. She attended Franklin High School and completed her university education at the University of Washington.

At the university, she played for the Washington Huskies and always took the first position. After years of professionally playing basketball, in 2001 she focused on being a coach and philanthropist.

Paolo Banchero’s mother and father

His mother and father met during their student days and started dating in the 1990s. After a few years of dating, they exchanged wedding vows and were blessed with three children: Paolo, Mia and Lio.

Are Paolo Banchero’s parents still together?

His parents are still happily married. They celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on 13 July 2023 and are growing stronger by the day in their union.

What ethnicity is Paolo Banchero?

Paolo is of a mixed ethnicity since his father is Italian and his mother is African-American. Is Paolo Banchero Italian? Reports state that he is Italian and that he gained his Italian citizenship in 2020.

Paolo Banchero’s NBA journey

He was selected as the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA draft and played his entry match against the Houston Rockets.

He won the match with 17 points but could not maintain this winning streak in other games. Despite this, he became the first teenager in NBA history to score at least 30 points in a game.

Paolo Banchero’s parents are great role models to their son, who has taken after them with his love for sports. Paolo, their eldest son, is doing phenomenally well in his career and has recorded impressive statistics since his debut on the field.

