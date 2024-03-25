Meet Guraish Aldjufrie: Kyle Richards's ex-husband and Farrah's dad

Who is Kyle Richards' first husband? Guraish Aldjufrie is an Indonesian real estate mogul best known as the first husband of Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Kyle is an American actress, socialite, television personality, memoirist and philanthropist. Her other roles include Little House on the Prairie, Beverly Hills, 90210 and The Hangover Games.

Guraish and Kyle met at the Tina Turner concert. Photo: @farrahbritt (modified by author)

What does Guraish Aldjufrie do for a living? Guraish rose to fame after marrying the American actress Kyle Richards. Immediately after school, he followed in his father's footsteps as a businessman and real estate developer in Indonesia.

Guraish Aldjufrie's profile summary

Full name Guraish Aldjufrie Gender Male Date of birth September 21, 1964 Age 59 years (in 2024) Birthplace Bali, Indonesia Nationality Indonesian Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac Sign Virgo Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 70 kg (Approx) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Kyle Richards Kid Farrah Aldjufrie Famous as Kyle Richards's ex-husband Profession Real Estate agent Net worth $2 million

What nationality is Kyle Richards' first husband?

Guraish was born in Bali, Indonesia, on September 21, 1964. He holds Indonesian nationality and is of Indonesian-Dutch-Arabic descent. He hails from a wealthy family in the island province of Bali.

Guraish Aldjufrie and his daughter Farrah. She lives with her mother in the US, but her father often visits her from Indonesia. Photo: @farrahbritt (modified by author)

Is Guraish Aldjufrie married?

Guraish married Kyle Richards from 1988 until 1992 when they parted ways. Unlike Kyle, who remarried, Guraish did not marry again. However, they are still friends and co-parenting their daughter.

Who is Guraish Aldjufrie's daughter?

The Indonesian businessman has a daughter, Farrah Brittany, from his ex-wife, Kyle. Farrah lives with her mother in the United States of America, but her father often visits her from Indonesia. Although Farrah Aldjufrie's parents are not together, she appreciates that they are incredibly close and good friends despite their divorce.

How old is Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie?

Farrah Brittany is an American real estate agent and television personality. She was born on October 31, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, and she is best known as the eldest daughter of Kyle Richards.

Guraish Aldjufrie and his daughter, Farrah. She appreciates that her parents are incredibly close despite their divorce. Photo: @farrahbritt (modified by author)

Farrah Brittany's education

Farrah graduated from New York University with an associate's degree in Liberal Studies. She later attended the University of Southern California, graduating with a bachelor of science in psychology.

What does Farrah Brittany do?

She made her television debut in October 2010 in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also appeared in Buying Beverly Hills, a Netflix reality television series.

Farrah has also worked as a real estate agent in her father's firm, The Agency. She earned the Outstanding Rookie of the Year Award 2014 via Luxury Real Estate.

Who is Guraish Aldjufrie's first wife?

Kyle, whose full name is Kyle Egan Richards Umansky, was born on January 11, 1969. She was born in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. Her parents are Kenneth Edwin Richards and Kathleen Mary Richards.

Television personality Kyle Richards at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

How did Kyle Richards meet Guraish?

Guraish and Kyle met at the Tina Turner concert and became friends. Their union grew stronger, and they tied the knot in 1988 and were blessed with a daughter, Farrah, the same year. However, they parted ways in 1992 as Kyle felt she was too young to be someone's wife. They finalized their divorce in 1994.

What does Kyle Richards do?

Kyle began her career as a child actress, appearing in The Car, Eaten Alive, and Halloween. Her other notable films and television shows include:

Movies and Television shows

1977: A Circle of Children

1977: The Father Knows Best Reunion

1978: The Wonderful World of Disney

1979: Friendships, Secrets, and Lies

1980: The Watcher in the Woods

1998: Love Boat: The Next Wave

2011: Deadly Sibling Rivalry

2014: The Hungover Games

2021: Halloween Kills

2023: How I Met Your Father

Kyle Richards and her daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. Farrah has three younger sisters. Photo: @farrahbritt (modified by author)

Entrepreneurship

Besides acting, the American celebrity has also launched her clothing line, Kyle x Shahida. Earlier in 2012, she opened her boutique, Kyle by Alene Too, in Beverly Hills, which closed in 2018.

Author

Her memoir, Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All, was published on December 27, 2011. She shares tips on beauty, family and relationships.

Philanthropy

Kyle supports several charities worldwide, including those focusing on animal welfare, children's health, and disaster relief. Together with her husband, they held fundraisers for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) in 2013 and 2019, which were featured on The Real Housewives.

Who is Kyle's new husband?

After divorcing Guraish, Kyle married Mauricio Umansky, a real estate agent and television personality. Mauricio co-founded The Agency, a global real estate brokerage firm. Mauricio was born in Mexico on June 25, 1970, and later relocated to Los Angeles at a tender age.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky at Family Equality Council's annual Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Who are Kyle and Mauricio's children?

Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters together:

Alexia Simone Unmansky is their first daughter, born June 18, 1996. She graduated from Emerson College in 2018, where she studied marketing communication. She works at her dad's real estate firm, The Agency.

Their second born is Kylie Umansky, born on January 18, 2000. She graduated from George Washington University in 2022.

Their third born is Portia Umansky, born on March 1, 2008. She is following in her mother's footsteps as an actress.

What is Guraish Aldjufrie's net worth?

According to Market Realist, Guraish allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. He derives his fortunes from his real estate business.

Above is everything we know about Guraish Aldjufrie, famously known as Kyle Richards' ex-husband and Farrah's dad. After his break up with Kyle, he maintains a private life away from public scrutiny. He is a real estate business mogul and still finds time to be with his daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

