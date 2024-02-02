Kathy Hilton's net worth: How the socialite made her millions?

Kathy Hilton is an American fashion designer, socialite, actress and television personality best known for her appearance in the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In addition, the star is widely recognized for starring in Family Affair and The Dark. Due to this popularity, most of her fans are curious about how wealthy she is. So, what is Kathy Hilton's net worth?

Hilton’s journey in entertainment is a remarkable tale of ambition, resilience and entrepreneurial prowess. Her marriage to the wealthy Hilton family significantly increased her net worth, ranking her among America’s most affluent socialites.

Kathy Hilton's profile summary and bio

How old is Kathy Hilton?

Kathy Hilton (aged 64 as of 2024) was born on 13 March 1959 in New York City, USA. She is the daughter of Larry Avanzino and Kathleen Mary. Her father’s family is of Italian descent, while her mother’s side comes from Ireland.

Kathy’s parents later divorced, and her mom married Kenneth E. Richards, who had three kids from a previous relationship.

The socialite gained two maternal half-sisters from this marriage: Hollywood stars Kyle and Kim Richards. Regarding her education, Kathy attended the Montclair College Preparatory School in Los Angeles.

How much is Kathy Hilton’s net worth?

The fashion designer and her husband, American hotel magnate Rick Hilton, have enjoyed marital bliss for over four decades. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the duo shares a combined net worth of $350 million at the time of writing.

They have amassed this wealth from Kathy’s career as a fashion designer, actress and television personality and Rick’s entrepreneurial ventures.

How does Kathy Hilton make her money?

Kathy has enjoyed an illustrious career marked by financial success. Explore how the reality TV star has contributed to her their combined net worth.

Acting career

The star made her career debut as a child actress in 1968. Some of her acting credits include:

Nanny and the Professor (1970)

(1970) Bewitched (1971)

(1971) Happy Days (1977)

(1977) The Car (1977)

(1977) Wishman (1992)

Women’s Health Magazine reports that Hilton was paid about $150,000 to $300,000 to star in seasons 11 and 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Skincare and make-up company

In 2007, Kathy started selling a signature skincare line on HSN. She launched a perfume called My Secret in 2008. This company has reportedly accumulated $10 million in revenue.

As a fashion designer

In 2012, the celebrity wife designed the Kathy Hilton Collection of party dresses, each ranging from $395 to $750. With over 400 fashion stores worldwide, this venture is a huge money-maker for her.

Real estate

The Hilton power couple runs their own business empire, which includes the real estate company Hilton & Hyland. This is one of America’s most prominent real estate companies that contributed a chunk of wealth to the family’s net worth.

Does Kathy Hilton own Casa Del Sol?

Even though the company is rumoured to be Kathy Hilton’s tequila brand, she is only a shareholder. The company was founded by actress Eva Longoria in 2021.

How much is Kathy Hilton's mansion worth?

In 1999, Kathy and her husband Rick bought a 7-bedroom, 3-acre sprawling mansion in the Hamptons. They have since rented this property over the summers from $300,000 to $400,000. In 2014, the couple paid $2.5 million for an apartment in New York City’s Pierre Hotel.

They also bought a large mansion in Bel-Air for $9.2 million in 2015. Kathy and Richard Hilton tore down the existing mansion and listed the property for sale in September 2021. Although their quoted price was $55 million, the pair sold the property to renowned Chinese businessman Zong Qinghou for $25 million in January 2024.

Who is the richest living member of the Hilton family?

The Hilton family is one of the world’s most influential and famous families. It is speculated that their net worth is over $14.2 billion. As of 2024, Richard and Kathy Hilton are the wealthiest living members of this family, with an estimated net worth of $350 million.

Kathy Hilton’s net worth has been increasing by the millions over the years. This reflects her financial achievements in her multifaceted career and personal endeavours.

