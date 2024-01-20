Meet Daniel Dae's wife Mia Dae Kim: 7 interesting facts

Mia Dae Kim is a former graphic designer, general manager and celebrity partner from the United States. She gained public attention for being Daniel Dae's wife. Her husband is an American actor famous for his prominent roles in Lost, Hawaii Five-0, Angel, and the Saints Row video game series. Discover some interesting facts about Daniel Dae's wife, including her career and family life.

Daniel Dae Kim and his wife Mia Kim at the "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on 16 March 2015 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

Daniel Dae's wife, Mia Dae Kim, became famous following her romantic relationship with the American actor. Daniel Dae Kim and Mia Kim have been married for over three decades, and they have two sons. The family of four currently resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.

Profile summary

7 interesting facts about Mia Dae Kim

Mia Dae Kim first came into the limelight after marrying the famous American actor Daniel Dae. How much do you know about Mia Dae Kim?

1. She was born in 1965

The American celebrity wife was born on 15 March 1965. She is 58 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Mia Kim and actor Daniel Dae Kim at the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on 12 June 2016 in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe (modified by author)

2. She is from Connecticut, United States

Daniel Dae's wife was born and raised in Easton, Connecticut, United States, but currently resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. She is an American national of Asian-American heritage.

3. Her father is a specialist

Mia’s father, Dr Chong Heon Rhee, is a doctor by profession and works as a pulmonary specialist at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Her mother, Youngsil Rhee, passed away on 3 December 1991, almost two years before Mia’s marriage to Daniel.

4. She is a graphic designer

Mia Dae Kim has worked as a freelance graphic designer for various notable companies, such as Converse and Disney. She also worked in Manhattan as a graphic designer for Springer-Verlag New York Inc., a medical and scientific book publisher.

Moreover, she featured in one episode of the TV series The Knickerbocker Gang. She presently works as a general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo, an Italian fashion brand that specialises in shoes, handbags and clothes.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim and Mia Kim at "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" New York premiere after party at Guastavino's on 16 March 2015 in New York City. Photo: Larry Busacca (modified by author)

5. She tied the knot on 12 June 1993

Mia tied the knot with Daniel Dae Kim on 12 June 1993 in the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, Connecticut. Their marriage ceremony was attended by their close family and friends and was presided over by Louis Lunardini, an Episcopal minister.

6. Her husband is an actor

Mia Dae's husband is an American actor best recognised for his appearances in various movies and television series, such as Lost, Hawaii Five-0, Angel, and Saints Row video game series. He also played the character of Ben Daimio in the superhero film Hellboy (2019) and provided the voice of Chief Benja in the Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

7. She is a mother of two sons

Mia and her husband are parents of two sons: Zander, born in July 1996, and Jackson Kim, born on 15 January 2002. Their eldest son, Zander, works as an editorial assistant at Black Dog & Leventhal, a publisher of illustrated books. The couple's youngest son, Jackson Kim, graduated from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Who is Mia Kim married to?

The former American graphic designer has been married to Daniel Dae Kim for over three decades. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 12 June 1993.

Mia Dae Kim is a former graphic designer, general manager and celebrity spouse from the United States. She is best known for being the wife of the renowned actor Daniel Dae. Mia and Daniel have been married since 12 June 1993, and they have two sons.

